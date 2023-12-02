What is new Gulag in MW3 Warzone? Overtime Ascender, Public Events, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will bring a new Gulag format to the upcoming Warzone map Urzikstan, packing diverse content while maintaining its position as the chance to redeploy for all the players. The changes include a tactical short map with various routes to confront and eliminate opponents. With ample space for individual movement, you can utilize strategies to disorient enemies and exit the arena.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Warzone is set to receive a whole new map at the launch of Season 1. An incredible amount of gameplay content is scheduled to enter Activision’s 2023 shooter and the battle royale for the community to enjoy. Moreover, almost all new items arriving in Warzone, including game modes and limited-time events, will be free-to-play.

This article will highlight the new Gulag system coming to MW3 Warzone.

How does the new Gulag work in MW3 Warzone?

Expand Tweet

Activision’s battle royale will feature a new Gulag map in Urzikstan to provide players with a new layout for the fight to redeploy into the battlefield. It is similar to a training facility with a central area covered with four separate walls to allow players to enter the space and take gunfights. Both starting areas will be similar, with a guard wall and a bunch of wooden crates that can be used as cover.

One side of the arena is elevated and leads to the central area, while the other descends a bit below the central platform. The entire region is enclosed inside a building with a large opening directly above the central area.

What is Ascender Overtime Finisher in the new Warzone Gulag?

Expand Tweet

The Ascender Overtime Finisher is a new replacement for Overtime Capture the Flag in Warzone’s Urzikstan Gulag. This route will allow you to grab onto the rope that drops from the opening above the central area and ascend out to redeploy into the battlefield. However, this venture is risky since your enemy can shoot you down while you're trying to zip up the escape route.

Fortunately, you can also shoot while going up the rope to escape from the Gulag and hopefully score an extra elimination to protect yourself and your chance to redeploy.

What are the Public Events in the new Warzone Gulag?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the Public Events that can occur inside Urzikstan’s Gulag.

Go Again: You get another chance to fight against another contender if you lose the first match.

You get another chance to fight against another contender if you lose the first match. Cash Grab: Cash loot will be scattered throughout the arena, with a huge pile in the central area.

Cash loot will be scattered throughout the arena, with a huge pile in the central area. Locked & Loaded Weapons: You and your opponent will get a full loadout, including armor, an Automatic Machine Gun (AMG), and a Sub Machine Gun (SMG). This will help you return to the map with much-needed items to win gunfights.

What is the Night Vision Gulag in MW3 Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The NVG will be called the Night Vision Gulag after the MW3 Season 1 release, as the 1v1 arena can sometimes put you in a complete lights-out scenario. Choose your corners wisely, as you and your opponent will have access to the same gear (night-vision goggles and weapons) in this fight for survival. However, the arena's layout will remain the same, with only the visibility being reduced drastically.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.