What time will Bull Season 6 Episode 17 air? Release date, plot, and more details about CBS show

CBS' Bull is all set to release a new episode this week. Titled The Other Shoe, the upcoming episode will deal with a major drug case that will compel Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) to put aside his grievances and team up with the brilliant but difficult AUSA Reilly (Patrick Breen).

This will be the 18th episode of Season 6. It is expected that the long-running TV series will wrap up for good soon, with the 22nd episode being the last one. Michael Weatherly is planning to pursue other goals, and so the procedural drama will come to an end with the current season.

Bull @BullCBS In this world, you're either a pepperoni pizza, or a steamed broccoli. Feast your eyes on an all-new #Bull tomorrow. In this world, you're either a pepperoni pizza, or a steamed broccoli. Feast your eyes on an all-new #Bull tomorrow. https://t.co/i6jwsAUSXK

The upcoming episode of the show will air on April 21, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET. Read on for more details regarding the plot and the promo.

Bull Season 6 Episode 18 sneak peek: Teaming up with the enemy?

Long-term fans of the show will remember Reilly for trying to prosecute Dr. Jason on the charge of jury tampering. In this episode, he will approach Jason with an unusual request and a suggestion that they should team up to take down one of the biggest and most dangerous drug lords in the world.

As interesting as the mission sounds, fans are more curious about how the two men will navigate working together considering that they do not like each other at all. It will be a hurdle that they will have to overcome for the greater good.

The sneak peek shows their initial interaction, and it is clear that there will be some latent tension in the air as long as the duo work together. Their conversation sees both men not trying very hard to hide their distaste for each other.

Bull @BullCBS An unlikely alliance is forming. Can you guess what it is? #Bull is all-new this Thursday at 10/9c. An unlikely alliance is forming. Can you guess what it is? #Bull is all-new this Thursday at 10/9c. https://t.co/6waPmVfnks

The sneak peek also shows us the shocked members of Jason's team, who are unable to come to terms with the fact that he agreed to work with Reilly. Dr. Jason is perhaps doing it only because of his strong sense of justice.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads,

"Bull puts aside his personal grievances to help AUSA Reilly, who prosecuted him for jury tampering, bring one of the world's most dangerous drug lords to justice; the pair enter into a hesitant partnership."

You can expect a lot of drama in this episode, as there is no doubt that the two will clash.

When will the upcoming episode of Bull air?

Bull @BullCBS 6 seasons. 1 incredible ride. The final season of #Bull continues with a new episode this Thursday. 6 seasons. 1 incredible ride. The final season of #Bull continues with a new episode this Thursday. https://t.co/dR9sFnU4z2

Directed by Mike Smith and scripted by Jenny Raftery, the upcoming episode of the beloved legal drama will air on April 21, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on the CBS channel. It will also stream on Paramount Plus, where you can also watch the previous episodes of the show.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee