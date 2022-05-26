What time will Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5 air on Apple TV +? Release date and more explored

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was renewed for a fifth season by Apple last year. Created before the advent of Apple TV+, the show was initially only available on Apple Music. The fifth season will officially premiere at the end of this month on the streaming service.

The concept of Carpool Karaoke was first conceived as a segment for James Corden's The Late Late Show. The comedian often has well-known musicians and singers join him in the vehicle for a singalong. Apple and CBS came to a deal in 2016 to license Carpool Karaoke for a new show which is to be available on Apple Music.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 premiere date and other details explored

Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will drop this Friday, May 27, at 3:00 AM ET on Apple TV+.

On May 14, the streaming service dropped the official trailer for Season 5. In several continuous clips, the trailer gives a preview of the star-studded line-up of guests scheduled to appear this season, including Sydney Sweeney, the Damelio family, Alexandra Dadario, and Anitta.

best of sydney sweeney @sydneyfiles sydney sweeney, alexandra daddario, and murray bartlett singing ‘we are never ever getting back together’ by taylor swift for ‘carpool karaoke: the series’ sydney sweeney, alexandra daddario, and murray bartlett singing ‘we are never ever getting back together’ by taylor swift for ‘carpool karaoke: the series’ https://t.co/Xk2h71Xv6R

For Season 5, the show will feature Marvel's Shang-Chi star Simu Liu paired with actress Jessica Henwick, famous for her work in The Matrix Resurrections. Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Dadario, and Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus co-stars, will also appear in the upcoming season, along with the famous TikToker Damelio family, comprising Heidi Charli, Mark, and Dixie.

This season will also feature New Girl lead Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott. Not to mention, Brazilian singer Anitta, American rapper Saweetie, and a line-up from All Elite Wrestling - Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, CM Punk and Ruby Soho.

The official synopsis for Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series states:

"Each episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures. Season five kicks off with Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; “The White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke”; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D’Amelio family."

More about Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Based on the Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the show has seen a constant flow of celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, and Lady Gaga amongst others. Stars appear on the show as guests, joining James Corden for a singalong and engaging conversation while driving around town.

The series doesn't necessarily always pair Corden with the guests. They are either paired or grouped with other celebs who join each other for a joyful ride while enjoying customized playlists, singalongs, and trips to their favorite spots as they surprise oblivious onlookers.

Created for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, the one-of-a-kind show first premiered in 2017, and has earned an Emmy for each of its previous seasons in the outstanding variety series category.

Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series drops this Friday, May 27, 2022.

