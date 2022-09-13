What time will Celebrity Beef season 1 episode 7 air? RHONJ’s Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania to settle their differences

Celebrity Beef season 1 episode 7 is all set to air on Tuesday, September 13, at 10 pm ET on E!, featuring The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s (RHONJ) stars Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania in a cook-off battle.

The new episode will see the ladies bantering about their habits and trying to settle their differences while showing off their culinary skills. The synopsis of episode 7 of Celebrity Beef season 1, titled Old School vs. Modern, reads:

“Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in an Italian-American battle.”

All about Celebrity Beef season 1 episode 7

In a new episode of Celebrity Beef, Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania will battle it out in the kitchen to prove their culinary skills as they settle their disputes.

In the preview clip, host comedian Joel McHale, asks Dolores, 51, about her “healthy” meatballs which are stuffed with mozzarella cheese and later asks if she drinks, to which the reality star replies with a firm no.

On being asked further about when Dolores stopped drinking, the latter replied that she “never started” drinking. Joel then jokes and says:

“You never started, just cocaine, that’s so cool.”

When Joel compares the size of Caroline's meatballs to Dolores', the former says:

"My balls are small, but they are mighty.”

Caroline, 61, did her best to prepare a healthy meal and give her opponent tough competition. And it looks like she succeeded, as Dolares hinted that she might have "lost" the cook-off in one of the Instagram posts by the network.

The show, which premiered earlier this month, brings celebrities to the kitchen to work on their differences while cooking some tempting dishes. The winners of the cook-off receive a trophy as well as $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

All about Celebrity Beef guests Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania

RHONJ stars Caroline Manzo and Dolores Catania have been friends for more than two decades. The original cast member of RHONJ first met Dolores through her husband Al Manzo and has been together ever since. Speaking about her friend, Caroline told The Daily Dish:

"She's a phenomenal human being. She’s as crazy as crazy gets, but she's as good as good gets too, so she's fun.”

Caroline was very impressed with her personality and wanted Dolores to join RHONJ after she made cameos on past seasons of the Bravo show. She said:

"I'm thrilled for her. I was her champion from day one. I wanted her to be a part of it. I kept throwing her name into the ring, filmed with her as much as I could, because I knew she'd be an awesome fit into the group.”

Entrepreneur Caroline left RHONJ in season 5 and began filming her own spin-off show about her family called Manzo'd with Children.

The author of Let Me Tell You Something was reportedly offered a part-time role on season 10 of RHONJ but turned it down, finding the offer “insulting."

Dolores, on the other hand, began her full-time role ahead of season 7. She even owns a fitness franchise and flips houses with her ex-husband Frank Catania.

Tune in on E! on Tuesday to find out which RHONJ star wins the battle on Celebrity Beef.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes