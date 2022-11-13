What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 9 air? Celebrity guest list explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

The episode, hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, will feature an interesting line-up of celebrity contestants who will compete against each other over multiple rounds of interesting games. The winner of the episode will be awarded $1 million to donate to the charity of their choosing.

Episode 9 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will have viewers witness actor and writer Paul Scheer, comedian Luenell, and actress Mary Lynn Rajskub bring out their gaming skills and put their best foot forward to win the cash prize.

The fun banter between the hosts and the contestants is sure to leave the audience hooked to their television screens throughout the episode.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 9 will feature an actor and two comedians

Celebrity contestants on episode 9 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include Paul Scheer, Luenell, and Mary Lynn Rajskub. The three participants will try their luck and spin the wheel throughout the course of multiple rounds until one of them beats the other two and stands victorious to win the cash prize of a whopping $1 million.

Take a look at the list of celebrities and their chosen charities to donate the cash prize:

Paul Scheer - playing for SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition Luenell - playing for Make-A-Wish Mary Lynn Rajskub - playing for Harvest Home LA

1) Paul Scheer

Paul Scheer is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer, who was born in Huntington, New York. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant has more than 150 acting credits to his name across movies and television series. He is best known for his roles as Andre on The League, Mitch on Fresh Off the Boat, and Keith Shankar on Black Monday.

Paul has also served as the director for many movies and series, including Party Over Here, Drive Share, and a few episodes of Newsreaders and Childrens Hospital.

2) Luenell

Luenell is an American comedian and actress who was born in Tollette, Arkansas. She made her acting debut with the 1993 movie So I Married an Axe Murdered. Her other movie projects include The Rock, Never Die Alone, 35 and Ticking, A Christmas Blessing, Think Like a Man, and several others.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant has also appeared in episodes of television series including I Love the New Millennium, Undateable, Latino 101, Nash Bridges, The Tracy Morgan Show, and The Boondocks, among many others.

3) Mary Lynn Rajskub

Mary Lynn Rajskub is an American actress and comedian who was born in Detroit, Michigan. She is best known for her role as Chloe O'Brian on the television series 24. She was also one of the main cast members on the HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David, and The Larry Sanders Show.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant played a numer of significant roles including the recurring role of Chloe on the NBC sitcom Veronica's Closet. Her other film projects include Sweet Home Alabama, Punch-Drunk Love, and Safety Not Guaranteed, among many others.

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has seen a number of distinct celebrities as contestants, many of whom have won the grand cash prize to donate to their chosen charities. Viewers will have to tune in to this week's episode to witness fun games and competition between the participants.

Don't forget to watch the episode this Sunday on ABC.

