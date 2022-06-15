What time will Centauro air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about Spanish film

Centauro is an upcoming Spanish film set to make its global premiere on Netflix this Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The crime and adventure drama is a remake of Yann Gozlan's 2017 French-Belgian hit, Burn Out, which is stuffed with action, drugs and exhilarating experiences at every turn.

Centauro is directed by Sky High filmmaker Daniel Calparsoro and scripted by Gael Nouaille and Gemma Ventura. It is produced by Borsalino Productions and Fasten Films, with Adria Mones serving as the executive producer.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"To clear his son's mother's debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life."

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Spanish-language film ahead of its premiere.

Centauro: Details explored ahead of its premiere on Netflix

Dropping on Netflix this June 15, 2022, at 3 am ET, Centauro will follow the thrilling and life-threatening adventures of Rafa, a motorbike racer who gets mixed up with the cartel and their drug dealings. The protagonist must choose between preserving his professional racing career and saving his loved ones.

Rafa is compelled to leave his aspirations of becoming a pro motorcycle racer after learning that the mother of his son is knee-deep in debt to the cartel. He decides to use his skills and love for speed to work for the drug cartel in order to protect his family.

As soon as Rafa becomes a rogue kamikaze, he is forced to make decisions that will change both his personal and professional life.

Despite being a fictitious work, the film is based on a compelling story. Lex Monner plays the speed-crazed motorbike racer, Rafa. A combination of natural ability and unwavering dedication establishes him as a formidable opponent on the streets.

However, running errands for the top tier of the cartel puts his life in jeopardy, putting his safety and his hopes of becoming a pro motorbike racer in grave peril.

The trailer, which officially dropped on May 17, 2022, provides a glimpse into the mess that Rafa's life becomes after his involvement in the cartel's drug deals.

Will the celebrated motorcycle racer get out of this messy situation without hampering the safety net or will he lose it all?

Cast of Netflix's upcoming Spanish hit Centauro

Rafa, played by Alex Monner, will be supported by David Cruz Barje, Carlos Bardem, Edgar Vittorino, Begona Vargas, Patricia Vico, Sebastian Ciontescu, David Cruz Barje and Adrián Garn.

Rafa's English voiceover will be handled by David Haack. Meanwhile, Begona Vargas' Regina will be voiced by Eliana Saenz.

Centauro allows you to experience the excitement of unlimited thrills and adventures without leaving the safety nets. With mature themes, the action-filled Spanish language movie is not exactly a comfort watch and is, therefore, restricted to adult viewing.

The theatrics and adrenaline from Rafa's complicated world will take the audience on the high road alongside him.

Don't forget to catch Centauro on Netflix starting June 15, 2022.

