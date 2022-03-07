4 action-filled Friends episodes that were actually funny

When Friends first aired on NBC, the cast had no clue if the show would be renewed for more episodes. According to reports, the series featuring six friends in New York City did not have much scope, or so they thought.

Fortunately, 21 million viewers tuned in to see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc for the first time on television.

It was the start of a social artifact that lasted for ten long seasons, displaying the crew's fall-ins and fall-outs, life developments, and spending an excessive lot of time on a terrible sofa in a coffee shop. Friends is reassuring, painful, amusing, funny, thrilling, and addictive, giving viewers out-of-the-ordinary plotlines.

The 90s sitcom even incorporated action scenes in particular episodes to make it extra spicy for its fans. From friends fighting each other to battling bullies united, the show is a beacon of pure hope. At the end of the day, they always had each other's backs, no matter how tough things got.

Friends episodes that incorporated action scenes and extra drama

1) The One After The Superbowl, Part 2

On the set of Marcel's movie titled Outbreak 2: The Virus Takes Manhattan, Monica and Rachel encounter Jean-Claude Van Damme, a famous actor. The former, a passionate admirer of the action star, is too afraid to approach him. She, therefore, sends Rachel to charm the actor and score her a date.

However, events take a wild turn when Monica finds out that Rachel used the occasion to score a date for herself instead of her best friend.

The two high school best friends wind up fighting over him while Phoebe tries to intervene. Monica urges Rachel to surrender Van Damme to her for the sole purpose of going on a romantic date with him.

Rachel accedes, but in her own wicked way, informs Van Damme that Monica intends on having a threesome with the actor and Drew Barrymore.

The two women quarrel again on a more emotional level as Monica shreds Rachel's favorite sweater, and Rachel throws a bottle of marinara sauce into Monica's bag. By the end of the heated brawl, they come to a solid and mutual conclusion and decide to discontinue pursuing Van Damme.

2) The One with Rachel's Other Sister

Rachel's other sister, Amy, who hasn't seen her in a year, makes an unannounced appearance to request a hair straightener during their customary Halloween dinner. Amy immediately reveals herself as a highly insensitive individual and is entirely unaware of Rachel's kid, Emma.

During her rendevouz, Amy, who was excited about her Thanksgiving feast, is enraged because her lover canceled his visit plans due to his wife's sudden arrival in town. Following this, Rachel invites Amy to Thanksgiving dinner, and she continues to offend everyone while she's there.

Rachel's troublesome sister quickly determines that it will be excellent if Ross and Rachel pass on, and she would acquire Emma's custody. Nonetheless, she is told that Monica and Chandler are already entrusted with the child. Amy is enraged by this, and her attitude erodes even more.

Throughout Thanksgiving dinner, Amy tries to bemoan the fact that she didn't receive the child's legal guardianship, which results in a vocal quarrel and eventually develops into a full-fledged brawl. Nevertheless, the fight scene ends in an emotional moment and a warm hug between the two conflicted sisters.

3) The One with the Bullies

Two other male customers, Arthur and Carl, reappear after placing their orders, claiming that Chandler and Ross are in their spots inside Central Perk. They start harassing and threatening the latter two anywhere they encounter them, portraying themselves as rude, unfriendly, and potentially dangerous people.

The bullies warn Ross and Chandler that unless they want to get beaten up, they should never revisit the coffee shop. Nonetheless, the scene sees Chandler and Ross finally overcome their fears as they prepare to fight.

Taking their fight outside, the four contenders negotiate the fight's rules when they see their belongings getting stolen. The issue is addressed when all four join ranks to track down the thieves.

4) The One on the Last Night

The two high school best friends, Rachel and Monica, are ready to part ways, deciding that it's time for Chandler to move in. Only one dreadful task remains: packing and making the move.

Rachel hasn't gathered her belongings, and therefore, everyone is expected to assist her. To escape the chaos, all of the men hurry out, making excuses.

During the packing disaster, Monica and Rachel quickly slip into a fight after Phoebe recommends they write down things they will not miss about one another. Infuriated, Phoebe claims that she dreads Rachel moving in with her because she is afraid of all the fights the two may get into.

As a result of Phoebe's sentimental statement and genuine concern, Monica starts making a list of Rachel's positive qualities and realizes how much she will miss living with her. This leads to Rachel and Monica's reconciliation before they part ways.

From catfight scenes to fighting on the streets, these action-packed episodes are a real treat for fans. While Rachel and Monica fought on several occasions, Chandler and Ross found unity in fighting bullies (something that they were terrified of).

With Phoebe as a mediator and Joey as a constant source of witty comments, the crew found solace in each other after every brawl or argument. For that reason, Friends offers hope to all.

Edited by Ravi Iyer