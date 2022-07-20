What time will Chris Evans film Lightyear air on Disney+? Release date and more explored

Lightyear, featuring Chris Evans in the voice cast, is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 3, 2022.

The film was released in theaters on June 17, 2022, to mostly positive reviews from critics. It focuses on its titular character who, along with his team, is stuck on a dangerous and secluded island.

Apart from Chris Evans, the voice cast also features Keke Palmer and Peter Sohn, among many others.

Lightyear release time on Disney+, plot, voice cast and more details

Lightyear is expected to premiere on Disney+ on August 3, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. It is a spin-off of the iconic Toy Story franchise.

The official synopsis of the film on Disney reads:

"From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. The film follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion Sox.''

The synopsis further states:

''As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind."

As mentioned earlier, the film will be released on Disney+ a month and a half after its theatrical release on June 17, 2022. Critics praised its storyline, visual aesthetics and voice cast performance. However, it wasn't a commercial success, grossing just $213.6 million worldwide.

The movie also generated some controversy over a same-sex kiss scene featuring the character Alisha Hawthorne and her partner. It was subsequently banned in at least 14 countries across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia and the UAE.

A quick look at the film's voice cast

Lightyear features a stunning cast, with several prominent actors voicing pivotal characters.

Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz Lightyear and has garnered critical acclaim for his performance. Keke Palmer, who voices Izzy Hawthorne, is equally impressive.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the other actors voicing pivotal roles include:

Peter Sohn as Sox

Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison

Dale Soules as Darby Steel

Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside

The film had earlier caused some controversy over the casting. Tim Allen, who'd voiced the titular character in the Toy Story series, was expected to be a part of the film. However, he was later replaced by Chris Evans.

The sci-fi action adventure is directed by Angus MacLane from a script penned by MacLane and Jason Headley. The story credit goes to MacLane, Matthew Aldrich and Jason Headley.

MacLane made his solo feature directorial debut with Lightyear this year. He previously co-directed the acclaimed Finding Dory. He has also worked as an animator on a number of films like Up, Toy Story 3, Finding Nemo and many more.

Don't forget to watch MacLane's latest offering on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

