What time will Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 7 air? Mock estate sale, upcoming twist and more about the ABC show

Claim to Fame is all set to return with yet another interesting episode on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour long episode will see the contestants put their best foot forward to keep their identities safe and reveal fellow cast members' celebrity identities. With only six of them left in the game, the competition is about to get even more difficult.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the competition aims for contestants to uncover the identity of fellow players using clues that are on the wall of the house they live in or through winning challenges which allow them to earn a hint about their choice of celebrity relative. The winner of the series, who manages to keep their identity a secret, will win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity relatives step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune."

What to expect from Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 7?

This week's episode of Claim to Fame will see six contestants, Louise, Logan, Pepper, Amara, L.C., and Lark, participate in yet another unique challenge that will reveal more details and provide more hints about the identity of their celebrity relatives. The episode will be another difficult test of the contestants' strength, smartness, and ability to strategize to keep themselves safe.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Spot The Difference, reads:

"With only six contestants remaining, the competition is stiff, and loyalties are tested. This week’s challenge is centered on a mock estate sale, where the contestants must spot the difference when certain items, many of which are clues, are swapped around. Some new rule changes throw the group, and the eliminated contestant goes out with a bang."

The Claim to Fame contestants will take part in a mock estate sale where they will potentially earn some crucial hints about the identity of a few celebrity relatives. How they put their hints to use is something that viewers will have to find out. However, a few preview clips shared by the show on its social media handle do help in assessing how the episode might turn out to be.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC THEIR GAME

is all-new MONDAY on ABC and Stream on Hulu! It's time for these contestants to UPTHEIRGAME #ClaimtoFame is all-new MONDAY on ABC and Stream on Hulu! It's time for these contestants to UP 👏 THEIR 👏 GAME 👏#ClaimtoFame is all-new MONDAY on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/IB94PPR8ls

Logan and L.C., have been strategizing well throughout this season, and the upcoming episode might see them collaborating once more. The duo will discuss their potential targets. While Logan appears to decide on sending Lark or Louise out of the game, L.C. wants to target Amara.

However, an upcoming twist will have all of the remaining Claim to Fame contestants questioning their alliances and facing trust issues. While L.C. points out that the game is "getting real," Lark points out that "it's going to be a completely different game now."

Lark is one of the few contestants whose identity is a well-kept secret. Although fellow contestants have a few assumptions, none of them have hit the nail on the head with respect to her identity. In a confessional, she says:

"It feels good being in the final six. I haven't heard anyone say my celebrity relative or come close even really. People are still pretty hung up between Martha Stewart and Sandra Bullock, which neither are correct, so I definitely want to play into that."

With Frankie Jonas saying that it is time for the contestants to "up their game," Claim to Fame is going to get even more interesting. While the players try and expose each other's celebrity relatives, viewers will witness major drama leading to the guess-off and a twist that no one could see coming.

Don't forget to tune in to Claim to Fame this Monday on ABC.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das