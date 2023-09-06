What time will Class Act air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, plot, and more

Netflix's new French TV series, titled Class Act, is all set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show is based on the famous French businessman and politician Bernard Tapie. It delves into the intricate aspects of his life, examining his ascent in the public sphere alongside his emergence as a controversial figure.

The series stars Laurent Lafitte in the lead role, alongside many others playing crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by noted filmmakers Olivier Demangel and Tristan Séguéla.

Netflix's Class Act release timings for different time zones

The official standard release time for Class Act is 3 am ET/12 am PT on Netflix. But the timings will change depending on the region and their time zones. Viewers can check out the below list to find out at what time the Class Act is expected to hit in their country:

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 6, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 6, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 6, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 6, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 6, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 6, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 6, 2023

What to expect from the Class Act? Plot and cast details revealed

Class Act chronicles the life of a noted French businessman and politician. It delves into the intricate facets of his life, providing an in-depth exploration of his turbulent personal life while also portraying his prominence in the public sphere. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a fascinating and gripping biopic that focuses on the numerous facets of a mysterious and controversial public figure over several years. It explores themes like power, greed, ambition, and morality, among many others.

The cast of the show is led by the critically acclaimed French actor Laurent Lafitte, who portrays the lead character of Bernard Tapie. Laurent looks brilliant in the show's trailer, capturing the various complex shades of his character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful and nuanced performance in the series.

Lauren Lafitte is widely known for his performance as Patrick in the Isabelle Huppert starrer Elle, a role for which he received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Dear Mother, Paul Sanchez est revenu!, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, and Daddy or Mommy, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Lafitte in other key roles are actors like Mark Lewis as Sylvestre, Ivan Murphy as Tom, Joséphine Japy as Dominique Tapie, Francesca Domenichini as a journalist, Tania Tsikounas as Femme de Farid, Philippe Chaine, Camille Chamoux, Fabrice Luchini, Antoine Reinartz, and many others.

Creators Olivier Demangel and Tristan Séguéla are known for their works in Atlantics, November, A Good Doctor, and Destination One, respectively.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Class Act on Netflix on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.