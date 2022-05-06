What time will Come Dance With Me Episode 4 air? Eliminations, release date, plot and more about CBS’ competition series

Be ready to witness some dazzling performances on the fourth episode of Come Dance With Me airing this Friday, May 6, on CBS and Paramount+ at 8.00 PM ET.

The reality dance competition Come Dance With Me features children aged between 9 and 15 dancing alongside their untrained family members to win a $100,000 cash prize.

All about Episode 4 of Come Dance With Me

The upcoming episode of Come Dance With Me will air on May 6, 2022, between 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

Titled Bust a Groove Night Part 2, Episode 4 will feature the remaining five teams performing to Level Up by Ciara, Cheap Thrills by Sia, and Pump Up the Jam by Technotronic. The official description of the episode reads:

“The second wave of five kids task their dance partners with learning three new moves that they must pull off during their performances; the five remaining teams perform dance routines to hit songs from Ciara, Sia and Technotronic.”

Choreographer Tricia Miranda, actress-dancer Jenna Dewan, and dancer Dexter Mayfield judge the dancers on the show based on their performances.

Recap of Come Dance With Me Episode 3

Episode 3 of the show, titled Bust a Groove Night Part 1, saw some intense dance routines “to hit songs by Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia." The dance performances of all five kids and their parents impressed the judges.

Connor and Nadya received constructive criticism

The mother-son duo, Connor and Nadya Wayment, were at a disadvantage after their street jazz routine that included ballroom steps. They attempted three complicated dance steps, Coup de Pique, Viennese Cross, and Botafogo, to the tune of Dance, Dance by Fallout Boy.

Although they were praised for their dancing style, they were asked by the judges to bring more flow to their dance routine. Dewan gave them 7 points, while Mayfield and Miranda gave them 6.5 each, making their total 20 out of 30.

This is not the first time the duo have scored the lowest points in the competition. They were in the bottom spot in the previous episode as well.

How did the other four teams fare?

1) Team Emily and Anna - The duo scored 25.5. They performed on Dance Monkey with three dance moves, Jive Kicks, Tour Jeté, and The Farmer.

2) Team Kennedy and Justin -The father-son duo scored 25. They danced to Shake Your Groove Thing and their three dance moves were Sugars, Backspin and Grand Jeté.

3) Team Kamryn and Adriana - The pair scored 22.5. They showed their three dance moves, La Cucaracha, Grapevine, and Running Man, to the song On the Floor.

4) Team Avery and Jack - They scored 21.5. They shook their legs to Gonna Make You Sweat and impressed everyone with the Straddle jump, Jazz slide, and Moonwalk dance moves.

So far, Team Lucas and Carolina has been eliminated from the show while Team Maceo and Albert withdrew from the dance competition due to the latter’s foot injury.

Will Connor and Nadya get eliminated or will they remain on the show? Episode 4 of Come Dance With Me will tell us all. Tune in to CBS this Friday, May 6, to catch the enthralling performances of the kids with their parents.

