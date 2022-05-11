What time will Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler air? Plot, release date and more explored

Couples in trouble have turned to Judge Lynn Toler for a life-changing decision on We tv's upcoming series, Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler. The couples will continue to lead their daily lives under the supervision of Judge Toler, who will give valuable advice and help them decide whether or not their love is worth saving.

Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler consists of eight one-hour episodes and will premiere on Thursday, May 12, at 10.00 pm EST. A teaser for the series has been released, and it showcases the participating couples. Judge Toler, co-host of We tv's Marriage Bootcamp, will counsel the couples individually and assist them in finding clarity in their relationships.

With the series premiere approaching, here's everything you need to know about this new reality show.

What is the plot of Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler?

Judge Toler, a former Divorce Court arbitrator, will keep a close eye on every couple via surveillance cameras installed in their home. She'll witness their disputes, resolutions and behavior, and evaluate their relationship accordingly. The show will also feature shocking testimonies from family and friends to aid the Judge in her decision-making.

All said and done, the decision of whether the couples should commit to a forever or quit once and for all lies with the Judge. Married couples who 'commit' will renew their vows while those who 'quit' will be issued a divorce decree. Unmarried couples who 'commit' will have to get married on the spot while those who 'quit' will break up for good.

As per the official synopsis of the series,

"Through a combination of life experiences, judicial wisdom, street smarts, cutting edge technology, and the sworn testimony of those closest to the couples, Judge Toler will carefully review each case (relationship) before revealing the ultimate verdict."

With each couple's deepest secrets unveiled, Judge Toler will help them get to the bottom of their troubles and find a way to move on in life.

Trailer for We tv's new show Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler

The trailer begins with an introduction to four couples who will be appearing on the series, having asked for Judge Toler's help. Trouble is already brewing by the time the Judge makes her appearance.

Viewers can see Judge Toler sit down and have a one-on-one counseling session with each couple. We also get a glimpse of their lives under 24/7 surveillance, and become aware of confessions made by the couple as well as their close friends and family.

Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler will premiere on We tv on Thursday, May 12, at 10 pm EST.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee