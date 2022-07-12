What time will D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Netflix's D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! covers one of the most notorious and unsolved mysteries in U.S. history.

P.G. Morgan is the showrunner of the four-part docuseries, directed by celebrated biographical director Marina Zenovich (The Way Down, Lance).

Releasing on July 13, 2022, on Netflix, the documentary will focus on the 1971 hijacking of a commercial plane by a man named Dan or D.B. Cooper. For over 50 years after the skyjacking case, D.B. Cooper has been the subject of obsession for many couch sleuths as well as expert investigators.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will feature details of the infamous case that stumped even the FBI. Additionally, it will feature interviews with experts who have been researching the case for decades as well as the conspiracy theories conjured by Cooperites.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!: Release time

Netflix is bringing one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century to our screens with D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!. The four-parter will delve into the infamous 50-year-long mission to find the man who hijacked a Northwest Orient Airlines Flight on Thanksgiving Eve 1971.

The hijacker, who came to be known as D.B. Cooper, demanded a ransom of $200,000 (then worth $1.4 million) and eventually parachuted into thin air with the money. 45 years of extensive investigation and manhunt yielded zilch for the FBI.

To learn more about the fascinating true-crime mystery, catch the documentary on Netflix on July 13, 2022, after it is released at 3 am ET.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!: Plot, trailer and more

On November 24, 1971, a nondescript man named Dan Cooper boarded a commercial plane traveling from Portland to Seattle. There were 36 other passengers on board, two flight attendants and three members of the cockpit crew.

Nothing was out of the ordinary until Mr. Cooper demanded a handsome ransom of $200,000. He threatened to blow up the plane if his demands were not met. He exchanged the 36 passengers for the requisite sum and directed the pilot to fly the plane slowly and at a low altitude, heading to New Mexico.

However, somewhere between Seattle and Reno, the hijacker parachuted off the plane and was never found again. Thereafter, the mysterious man became known as D.B. Cooper after a press employee misheard his name, and various media outlets repeated the misreported name.

Netflix's D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will re-examine the unsolved mystery and showcase the recent work that has been done by citizen sleuths in uncovering the man's true identity.

The trailer for the documentary was released in June, and it teased interviews with various Cooper aficionados, who have worked extensively on the case.

The docuseries will be London-based production company Fulwell 73's debut into the true-crime genre. Speaking to The Seattle Times, showrunner P.G. Morgan noted that the producers wanted to keep a lighter, jazzy Catch Me If You Can tone for the series.

The Flight Attendant composer Blake Neely created the theme music for the series and Game of Thrones' EJ Kang was responsible for the graphic design.

Catch D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! on Netflix on July 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far