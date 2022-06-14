What time will Dancing With Myself Episode 3 air? Contestants, air time and more details about NBC’s competition series

The upcoming episode of NBC’s Dancing With Myself Season 1 is set to welcome a new group of 12 dancers this week. While judges Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy will mentor the contestants, the live audience will decide upon whom they want to confer the coveted title of "Ultimate Pod Star."

The official synopsis of Dancing With Myself Episode 3, titled The One Where Nick Dances Salsa, reads:

“A food delivery driver, heart doctor, police officer and nine other contestants from across the country enter the Dancing with Myself pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts.”

Episode 3 of Dancing With Myself Season 1 is all set to air on NBC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET. Viewers can also watch it the next day on the network’s website and on Peacock TV.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for live streaming services. Some of the best TV service providers are Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and Sling.

Who are the contestants participating on Dancing With Myself this week?

As per the show’s format, a new batch of 12 dancers participate every week to showcase their talent in their respective pods. The official description of Dancing With Myself explains the format and rules in the best possible way. It reads:

“Every week a new group of fun-loving dancers from all walks of life and of all ages compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience.”

The judges usually provide the contestants with enthusiastic encouragement and constructive feedback so they feel motivated. However, it is ultimately the studio audience who get to decide the winner of the episode.

Episode 3 of Dancing With Myself will see the following contestants:

1) Amar Shere, 33, cardiologist fellow from Sayreville, NJ

2) Sydney Ying, 19, college student from Houston, TX

3) Julian Burzynski, 28, dance instructor from Los Angeles, CA

4) Rony Boyy, 22, movement coach from Palm Beach, FL

5) Jan’na, 24, Uber Eats Driver from Statesboro, GA

6) Shayna-Renee Wheatley, 32, fashion designer from Queens, NY

7) Nick Novak, 26, professional aerial skier from Park City, UT

8) Nikol Knudson, 30, fitness instructor from Provo, UT

9) Jonah Goddard, 27, police officer from Chattanooga, TN

10) Dennis Appel, 59, retired construction worker from Brooklyn, NY

11) Michele Knudson, 59, Hospice care from Salt Lake City, UT

12) Jenna Faggart, 35, boutique owner from Mount Pleasant, NC

What are the different rounds?

The show consists of six rounds. Round 1 aka 'All Eyes on You' will see the participants showcase moves choreographed by Shakira. It will be followed by five more rounds, namely 'Freestyle Battle Round,' 'The Dance Along,' 'Duo Collabs,' 'The Shake-Up,' and 'Be the Creator.'

Two participants are eliminated each round until the live audience picks the episode’s champion between the two finalists. The Episode 1 winner was 16-year-old Tyra Polke, and 21-year-old Keara “Keke” Wilson was the champion of Episode 2. Both of them won a $25,000 cash prize.

Dancing With Myself Season 1 airs a new episode every Tuesday on NBC at 10.00 PM ET.

