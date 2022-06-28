What time will Dancing With Myself Season 1 Episode 5 air? Contestants, release date, and more about NBC’s reality show

NBC’s Dancing With Myself Season 1 is set to return with its fifth episode this week. The upcoming episode will feature contestants with a significant fan following on Instagram and TikTok.

The fifth episode of Dancing With Myself Season 1 will air on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on NBC. If viewers don’t have the channel, they can opt for various live streaming services such as Xfinity, Philo, Fubo TV, Sling, DISH, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. Fans can also watch the new episode on Peacock TV the following day or on NBC’s website after it airs on the channel.

Dancing With Myself follows a different format than most other reality dance competitions. A new winner is picked by the live audience every episode, who then receives a $25,000 cash prize.

Hosted by Camille Kostek, the winners of the previous episodes were:

Episode 1: Tyra Polke

Episode 2: Keara “Keke” Wilson

Episode 3: Jan'Na

Episode 4: Lily Goehring

The upcoming episode will see a total of 12 performers participate as they compete for the title of the “Ultimate Pod Star.”

Who are the contestants on Dancing With Myself Season 1 Episode 5?

Dancing With Myself is a dance competition series where there is a new champion in every episode. All 12 contestants showcase their dancing skills in their respective pods. Each episode consists of six rounds, with two participants getting voted out by the audience and the judges after every round.

The upcoming episode, titled Belly Roll Challenge, promises to be very entertaining.The official synopsis of Episode 5 reads:

“A football coach, a salon owner, a dentist and nine other contestants from across the country enter the "Dancing With Myself" pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.”

The contestants in the upcoming episode are as follows:

1) Boksauze, 10, student from West Palm Beach, FL

2) Jasmine Mashkuli, 12, student from Hazlet, NJ

3) Shelby “Skip” Skipper, 33, high school football coach and a Grammy-winning dancer from New Orleans, LA

4) RAD, 29, call center agent from West Palm Beach, FL

5) Liz Oh, 49, salon owner from Commerce City, CO

6) Ben Winters, 32, dentist from Plano, TX

7) Josh Johnson, 46, teacher from Oceanside, CA

8) Adam Boreland, 32, entrepreneur from Orlando, FL

9) Valentina Canas, 22, digital marketing from Bogota, Colombia

10) Robin Donna, 46, small business owner and digital creator from Doylestown, PA

11) Morgan Chami, 33, US Army Active Duty from Dayton, OH

12) Devin Santiago, 27, medical lab technician from Linden, NJ

The contenders will compete for a cash prize worth $25,000 and the title of the “Ultimate Pod Star.” The first round in every episode is 'All Eyes on You’ where Shakira teaches a few dance moves to the contestants. The next round is called 'Freestyle Battle Round,’ which is followed by 'The Dance Along,' 'Duo Collabs,' 'The Shake-Up,' and 'Be the Creator.’

After each round, the live audience picks their favorites and the judges choose theirs, leaving two participants for elimination. The judges' panel consists of Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy.

Dancing With Myself airs a new episode every Tuesday on NBC at 10.00 PM ET.

