Who is Lily Goehring? 16-year-old Dancing with Myself contestant wins $25,000 in Episode 4

On the fourth episode of Dancing with Myself, 12 dancers from all over the United States competed against each other. In the final round, 16-year-old Las Vegas resident Lily Goehring beat 13-year-old Ayanna with her fantastic dance performance on Demi Lovato's song Confident.

The Dancing with Myself winner plans to buy a car from the prize money, which is $25,000. Lily is deaf in one ear and said she often feels beat instead of listening to it.

Lily Goehring: School, academy, and more

Lily Goehring moved to Las Vegas four years ago. She started dancing when she was two years old and enrolled in the Dance Etc. academy in Grand Forks, where she practiced dancing for ten years. Goehring is a middle school student. Speaking about her academy in an interview with Grand Forks Herald, Lily said:

"They're my main dance family."

Lily posts many Instagram and Tik-Tok videos. Lily was last seen in a music video for Blink 182 and on the TV show Chicken Girls. Speaking about her experience on Dancing with Myself, she said:

"When I was there filming for the show, I knew this was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I really was trying to enjoy it. I soaked it all in. I met the best people there who have inspired me."

Lily also revealed that it was a long process to get into the show and said,

"I couldn't even put a number on - videos, interviews, paperwork. I was very fortunate to be picked."

In the Freestyle Battle Round, Lily won the challenge against Ricky Pond. While Lily was in the losing row in the third challenge, titled The Dance Along, she was saved by the judges. Lily told viewers that she always stayed positive, regardless of the situation.

In the Collaborative challenge, Lily was paired with Becca but failed to impress the audience. The judges, along with Tia Stokes, instead saved her. Her performance in Round 5 impressed the audience and the judges. Nick Jonas said,

"Lily, what was that?"

Shakira also commented on her performance, saying,

"I think Lily is missing some vertebrae."

Lily impressed the audience with her flexible body and unique steps and won the Week 4 challenge.

Who were the other Dancing with Myself contestants tonight?

The twelve contestants who participated in Dancing with Myself tonight were:

1. Abey

Age: 24

Occupation: Starbucks Barista

2. Ayanna

Age: 13

Occupation: Student

3. Tia Stokes

Age: 36

Occupation: Stay-at-home mother

4. Leah Baxter

Age: 41

Occupation: Texas middle school dance teacher

5. Deputy B/ Sirdarius Rashod

Age: 33

Occupation: Former law enforcement officer

6. Lily Kate

Age: 15

Occupation: Student

7. Nick Gray

Age: 46

Occupation: Senior sales manager

8. Ricky Pond

Age: 48

Occupation: Graphic designer

9. Jake Taylor –Baumann

Age: 32

Occupation: Real estate broker

10. Becca Robinson

Age: 26

Occupation: Trader Joe’s employee

11. Molly Prewitt

Age: 53

Occupation: General contractor

12. Payton Beall

Age: 25

Occupation: Teacher

The reality-based dance competition is judged by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy and hosted by Camille Kostek. The episode description reads:

"A stay-at-home mom, barista, graphic designer and nine other contestants from across the country enter the Dancing with Myself pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts."

Dancing with Myself airs every Tuesday on NBC at 10.00 pm ET.

