Who is Ben Winters from Dancing With Myself? Meet orthodontist named The Bentist has his own dental care brand

NBC's new show, Dancing With Myself, is set to feature 96 amateur Tik Tok dancers from all walks of life. Premiering on Tuesday, May 31, the show will have a dentist named Ben Winters as its participant. Also known as 'Bentist", the 32-year-old runs his own oral care brand.

With 96 contestants, Dancing With Myself will run for the next eight weeks. The contestants will receive challenging dance routines from judge Shakira and will have a stipulated time to mug it up and perform in front of a live audience.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience."

Ben Writers from Dancing With Myself has a "no BS approach to dental care"

Born in Plano, Texas, the 32-year-old desired to step into the oral care world from the age of 13. Benjamin Writers, popularly known as Ben Writers, specializes as an orthodontist and works in Wincrest Orthodontics. Writers has shared his journey of becoming a dentist on its website:

“When I was 13 years old and got braces, I found orthodontics to be so interesting. I told my parents that’s what I wanted to do for my career and never looked back! I love having fun with our patients and giving them great smiles.”

Furthermore, Ben is also a proud member of the American Association of Orthodontists, and he specializes in providing braces for children, teens, and adults. Also, a certified Invisalign and Invisalign Teen doctor, he is known to be very warm to his patients and provides complete comfort so that they can unhesitantly share their problems and then get them fixed.

Moreover, in 2019, Dr. Writers was voted the Best of the Best Northwest Arkansas Orthodontist by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

After three years of being in the dental business professionally, Ben started his own oral care brand, Something Nice, with the slogan 'Do Something Nice.' The Dancing With Myself contestant noticed that people had a lot of misconceptions towards dental care. People are also fragile enough to get scammed with sub-par, high-priced dental products. He felt that ultimately, the lack of dental awareness leads to major suffering for the people.

So he created his own dental care brand, Something Nice, which has a "no BS approach to dental care." With his brand, Ben aims to sell smartly made dental products that even doctors would use. Moreover, with every purchase made by a customer, his brand helps one needy child in the world.

Lastly, Ben has 18 million followers on his Instagram and TikTok, where he posts informative dental care videos.

Who are the judges in Dancing With Myself ?

The dance challenge show will be judged by Shakira along with Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek. Initially, Shaquille O’Neal was signed as one of the judges, but due to technical differences, the NBA Hall of Fame was replaced with the Sucker singer, Nick Jonas.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Dancing With Myself on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 pm ET on NBC. The show can also be watched on Sky TV and Now TV the next day.

