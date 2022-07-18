What time will David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's latest stand-up, David A. Arnold's It Ain't for the Weak, is ready for its premiere on July 19, 2022. It will be a follow-up to Arnold's massively popular 2019 debut performance Fat Ballerina. It Ain't for the Weak was shot in David A. Arnold's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The new stand-up feature is produced by the much-recognized Hartbeat production, the brainchild of the legendary Kevin Hart.

The new special stand-up feature was directed by award-winning director, artist, and philanthropist Malakai. Along with Arnold's gift for comedy, the special will also feature Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, and Tiffany Brown as executive producers. Arnold is described as the "best-kept secret" in comedy, having worked on a wide variety of shows ranging from BET to Comedy Central.

What is It Ain't for the Weak about?

Much like his basic comedic style, Arnold will once again focus on his family. According to his website, Arnold's "stand-up, award-winning television projects, and surging social media presence all have one thing in common: his family."

The synopsis for It Ain't for the Weak reads:

"From Cleveland, the comic jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family."

The veteran comedian, who has been active for over two decades, says that he always comes back to his homeland for the final bit of laughter. The upcoming Netflix special is sure to boost the veteran's career even further after this new release. Not every comedian reaches this level, but Arnold is a special breed.

When will David A. Arnold's It Ain't for the Weak air?

Arnold's It Ain't for the Weak will be released on July 19, 2022, on Netflix. Though there has been no official confirmation about the time, comedy specials generally drop at 3 am EST on Netflix. The upcoming one is expected to follow the same pattern.

More about David A. Arnold

Born on March 15, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio, David Anthony Arnold has been working as a TV writer for years, bringing forth some of the best scripts in television comedy. He finally stepped out of the shadows with Netflix's Fat Ballerina in 2019. He has made many TV appearances in the past, but his Netflix special gave him much-deserved recognition.

His TV appearances include The Ruckus on Comedy Central, Def Comedy Jam on HBO, and Shaq's All-Star Comedy Tour, among many others. He has also embarked on numerous comedy tours, his most recent being Pace Ya Self. Tickets for Pace Ya Self are currently available, with the next show scheduled for August 4, 2022, in Charlotte, NC.

Arnold's work in TV as a writer includes Zoe Ever After, Real Husbands Of Hollywood, Partners, Raising Whitley, Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Meet the Browns. He has also served as showrunner for Netflix's Fuller House. Arnold has also appeared at the Montreal Comedy Festival. His IMDb page states that he has a very active social media presence and is often seen performing daily antics on it.

