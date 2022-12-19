What time will David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 episode 2 air on TLC? Plot and more details explored

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 premiered on December 12, and is back with another episode this week. The reality stars have made their way to Thailand along with the whole family to hopefully convince her younger brother to move to America with them. However, they don’t receive the warmest welcome from him upon arrival.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"David and Annie finally make their way back to Thailand; David's daughter and granddaughter come along for the adventure; everyone welcomes them back to the village with open arms except for Jordan, who still carries a grudge against Annie."

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 episode 2 will air on December 19, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Jordan's grudge with Annie continues in the upcoming episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days

In the upcoming episode of the show, titled, Let The Trip Begin, the couple along with David’s daughter and granddaughter make their way to Thailand to visit Annie’s family in their village. While the entire village and the family are happy to see the couple, Annie’s younger brother is less than pleased about his sister’s return. The couple wishes to take Jordan and Annie’s cousin Amber to America to help provide them with more opportunities in life.

However, Jordan isn’t very keen on moving. During their last trip, the David & Annie: After the 90 Days star got into an argument with her younger brother and their relationship hasn’t been the same since. To make matters worse, Jordan isn’t too happy to see her and is still holding a grudge.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, he admitted in his confessional that he is still angry with her. He further adds

"I haven’t really missed her much. I don’t know what she can do to make me feel better."

Despite her best efforts to mend their connection and convince him to come to America, Annie says she won't push him this time because she is concerned that he still isn't ready. Jordan seems cold and indifferent when the pair shows up. He is seen working on a motorbike and gives the David & Annie: After the 90 Days star the cold shoulder.

While her younger brother is at work, Annie tries to talk to him. When she asks him how he is, he seems less interested in conversing with her. She claims in her confessional that she has to give him some space since they need to talk about several issues.

Annie added:

"I’m kind of nervous because we don’t have time to repair the relationship between Jordan and I, before we get ready to prepare for the new visa to come to America."

The reality star further states that she will try to do everything to plan for her baby brother’s future because she loves him.

This isn’t the first time that the couple has tried to take Jordan and Amber to America. During David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 1, the teenagers made their way to the embassy only to be denied visas and face harsh treatment. Annie said they were denied visas due to her brother’s English and since Amber tried helping him with the language.

During an episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 1, Amber said:

I just want to help my brother read the paper

Her willingness to help didn’t sit well with the officials who asked her to “get out” and told her that she was done and was not going to get a visa.

Tune in on December 19, at 10 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next on David & Annie: After the 90 Days

Poll : 0 votes