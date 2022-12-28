The fifth episode of Doom Patrol season 4 is set to be released on HBO Max on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 3 am ET, as per The Review Geek. With just two more episodes to go before the conclusion of the first part of the season, fans are eagerly awaiting a satisfying end before the show goes on a hiatus.

The fourth season of the show premiered on December 8, 2022, and has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It features Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, and many others playing key roles.

Doom Patrol season 4 episode 5 on HBO Max: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

A promo for the upcoming episode reveals that the beloved gang continues to deal with numerous threats and challenges. According to The Review Geek, Cyborg has returned to his human form, whilst Jake can no longer switch to alternate personalities.

The previous episode, titled Casey Patrol, focused on Casey Brinke, a new addition to the series. Viewers can expect a lot more of her in the upcoming episode and the rest of the season as she's expected to play a pivotal role in the storyline.

The fifth episode is also expected to feature Det. Willoughby Kiplingm, who warns the team about a lethal threat lurking around. Not many other details pertaining to the plot of season 4 episode 5 are known at this point, but fans can expect an action-packed 45 minutes.

The fourth season has received high praise from fans and critics directed towards the show's unique tone, quirky character, and humor, among various other aspects.

A quick look at Doom Patrol trailer, plot, cast, and more details

Doom Patrol focuses on the titular gang that consists of people who've mysteriously gained superpowers from traumatic life incidents and are considered to be outcasts in society.

Here's a short synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world's weirdest phenomena.''

The synopsis further reads:

''After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol -- part support group, part superhero team -- is a band of superpowered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.''

The series features Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis in one of the main roles. Guerrero has been impressive throughout the season and has received massive praise from fans and critics for her performance throughout the show.

Apart from Doom Patrol, Dian Guerrero has starred in Netflix's iconic series, Orange is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, Superior Donuts, and many more. The rest of the cast includes Brendan Fraser, Rita Farr, Vic Stone, among many others.

You can watch Doom Patrol season 4 episode 5 on HBO Max on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

