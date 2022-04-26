What time will Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 Episode 10 air? Trailer, air date and more explored

After an eventful Episode 9, the next episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 is all set to air on Tuesday, April 26.

Episode 10 will feature a lot of laughter, joy and celebration as the eldest Derrico daughter turns 16. Their happiness will, however, be short-lived as the Derricos learn some heartbreaking news about their mother, GG.

All about Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 Episode 10

Episode 10 of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 will release on April 26, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.

The new episode titled, Up-and-Coming Adult, will see the entire family coming together to celebrate the birthday of their eldest daughter. However, there are always new challenges to face for the Derrico family. The episode description reads,

“Darian has big plans for her Sweet 16, but it may be too much for her parents to handle; Deon must make a difficult decision when Derrick shows a passion for boxing; Karen and Deon receive some devastating news that will shape the family's future.”

The trailer of the show shows the entire family wishing Darian on her birthday and rejoicing, but the tide turns when it is revealed that GG has “some health issues.”

The trailer shows GG waiting for her test results along with the rest of the family. We have to wait for the airing of the episode to find out more about the test results and how the family handles whatever is to come.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 Episode 9 recap

In the previous episode, GG stated that she was feeling tired and facing issues with her lungs. Everyone was alarmed as she had recently undergone heart surgery.

Karen was concerned about Diez’s bumpy spots on the head because the latter had his skull enlargement surgery about a year ago. However, doctors said that the spots on his head were due to water inside his skull which would go away within 6 months, and everyone was relieved.

What is the show about?

The reality show, Doubling Down with the Derricos, showcases the life and struggles of the couple, Karen and Deon, as they raise their 14 children together, namely Darian (16), Derrick (11), twins Dallas and Denver (10), quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz (8), Diez (4), Dior (4), and triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver (2).

Tune into TLC on Tuesday to watch the new episode of Season 3. Viewers can also watch the reality TV series on Discovery+, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee