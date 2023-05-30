What time will Drag Me To Dinner premiere on Hulu? Release date, contestants, and more details explored

Hulu is all set to premiere Drag Me To Dinner this week, featuring successful drag queens competing to throw a fabulous dinner party. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are the creators who will bring in 40 contestants who will form two groups and participate in a fun competition. The How I Met Your Mother star will also be one of the judges of the show.

The official synopsis reads:

“Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judges: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.”

Drag Me To Dinner will premiere on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. Only the streamer’s subscribers will be able to watch the show.

Who are Drag Me To Dinner season 1 contestants?

Drag Me To Dinner will welcome 40 globally known drag queens. Most of them were either winners or successful participants in RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Take a look at the list of Drag Me To Dinner contestants:

Alaska

Alexis Mateo

BeBe Zahara Benet

BenDeLaCreme

Biqtch Puddin’

Chelsea Piers

Darienne Lake

Detox

Gigi Goode

Ginger Minj

Heidi N Closet

Heklina

Jackie Beat

Jaida Essence Hall

Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Jinkx Monsoon

Kiki Ball-Change

Kim Chi

Latrice Royale

Manila Luzon

Marti Gould Cummings

Mayhem Miller

Meatball

Merrie Cherry

Morgan McMichaels

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Naomi Smalls

Nina West

Peaches Christ

Peachez Iman Cummings

Pixie Aventura

Raja

Rhea Litré

Selma Nilla

Sherry Vine

Symone

Thorgy Thor

Trinity the Tuck

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Willam

All 40 drag queens will form two teams. Each team will compete to throw a fun dinner party, which will also include a lot of entertainment.

What can viewers expect from the Hulu show?

Apart from watching the drag queens cook and serve, viewers can also expect rib-tickling statements and glammed-up faces in Drag Me To Dinner.

Hosted by Murrah Hill, the drag reality TV show will air 10 episodes and each installment will have its own theme. While David Burtka will unveil the theme in every episode, Neil Patrick Harris will join the judges' panel alongside Bianca Del Rio and Haneefah Wood.

Take a look at each episode’s title and which contestants will compete:

Episode 1: Tropical Kiki

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme VS Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine

Episode 2: Wh**ing 20s

Trinity the Tuck and BeBe Zahara Benet VS Thorgy Thor and KikiBall-Change

Episode 3: Baby Shower

Alexis Mateo and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo VS Marti Gould Cummings and Peachez Iman Cummings

Episode 4: Toga Party

Raja and Detox VS Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller

Episode 5: Divorce Party

Alaska and Willam VS Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon

Episode 6: Tupperware Party

Ginger Minj and Nina West VS Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake

Episode 7: Beach Blanket Bing-Ho

Symone and Gigi Goode VS Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Episode 8: Slumber Party

Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi VS Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall

Episode 9: Tailgate Weiner Roast

Chelsea Piers and Selma Nilla VS Pixie Aventura and Merrie Cherry

Episode 10: Big Bottom, Big Top

Meatball and Biqtch Puddin’ VS Heklina and Peaches Christ

The teams will be judged under various categories, such as “Design & Decor”, “Entertainment & Overall Vibe,” and “Food & Drink.”

Furthermore, the team which will win the battle in Drag Me To Dinner 2023 will be crowned season 1 champion and receive “The Glorious Golden Grater.”

Tune in to Hulu on Wednesday to enjoy all the episodes of Drag Me To Dinner season 1.

