What time will Drag Me To Dinner premiere on Hulu? Release date, contestants, and more details explored

Hulu is all set to premiere Drag Me To Dinner this week, featuring successful drag queens competing to throw a fabulous dinner party. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are the creators who will bring in 40 contestants who will form two groups and participate in a fun competition. The How I Met Your Mother star will also be one of the judges of the show.
The official synopsis reads:
“Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judges: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.”
Drag Me To Dinner will premiere on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. Only the streamer’s subscribers will be able to watch the show.
Who are Drag Me To Dinner season 1 contestants?
Drag Me To Dinner will welcome 40 globally known drag queens. Most of them were either winners or successful participants in RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Take a look at the list of Drag Me To Dinner contestants:
- Alaska
- Alexis Mateo
- BeBe Zahara Benet
- BenDeLaCreme
- Biqtch Puddin’
- Chelsea Piers
- Darienne Lake
- Detox
- Gigi Goode
- Ginger Minj
- Heidi N Closet
- Heklina
- Jackie Beat
- Jaida Essence Hall
- Jasmine Rice LaBeija
- Jinkx Monsoon
- Kiki Ball-Change
- Kim Chi
- Latrice Royale
- Manila Luzon
- Marti Gould Cummings
- Mayhem Miller
- Meatball
- Merrie Cherry
- Morgan McMichaels
- Mrs. Kasha Davis
- Naomi Smalls
- Nina West
- Peaches Christ
- Peachez Iman Cummings
- Pixie Aventura
- Raja
- Rhea Litré
- Selma Nilla
- Sherry Vine
- Symone
- Thorgy Thor
- Trinity the Tuck
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
- Willam
All 40 drag queens will form two teams. Each team will compete to throw a fun dinner party, which will also include a lot of entertainment.
What can viewers expect from the Hulu show?
Apart from watching the drag queens cook and serve, viewers can also expect rib-tickling statements and glammed-up faces in Drag Me To Dinner.
Hosted by Murrah Hill, the drag reality TV show will air 10 episodes and each installment will have its own theme. While David Burtka will unveil the theme in every episode, Neil Patrick Harris will join the judges' panel alongside Bianca Del Rio and Haneefah Wood.
Take a look at each episode’s title and which contestants will compete:
Episode 1: Tropical Kiki
Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme VS Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine
Episode 2: Wh**ing 20s
Trinity the Tuck and BeBe Zahara Benet VS Thorgy Thor and KikiBall-Change
Episode 3: Baby Shower
Alexis Mateo and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo VS Marti Gould Cummings and Peachez Iman Cummings
Episode 4: Toga Party
Raja and Detox VS Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller
Episode 5: Divorce Party
Alaska and Willam VS Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon
Episode 6: Tupperware Party
Ginger Minj and Nina West VS Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake
Episode 7: Beach Blanket Bing-Ho
Symone and Gigi Goode VS Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija
Episode 8: Slumber Party
Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi VS Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall
Episode 9: Tailgate Weiner Roast
Chelsea Piers and Selma Nilla VS Pixie Aventura and Merrie Cherry
Episode 10: Big Bottom, Big Top
Meatball and Biqtch Puddin’ VS Heklina and Peaches Christ
The teams will be judged under various categories, such as “Design & Decor”, “Entertainment & Overall Vibe,” and “Food & Drink.”
Furthermore, the team which will win the battle in Drag Me To Dinner 2023 will be crowned season 1 champion and receive “The Glorious Golden Grater.”
Tune in to Hulu on Wednesday to enjoy all the episodes of Drag Me To Dinner season 1.