What time will Dream Home Makeover Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, host, and more details explored

After two hit seasons, Netflix’s renovation show, Dream Home Makeover, is set to arrive with its third installment on July 27 at 12.00 am PT and 3.00 ET. With renovation duo and real-life couple Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee, the show will feature a breathtaking home makeover of ordinary people with inspiring stories.

The renovation couple travel to various places to execute their home makeover expertise. They work on a fixed budget provided by their clients after listening to their renovation demands and desires.

Apart from showcasing the makeover process of the house from top to bottom, the show will also feature the personal life of the show’s renovation experts.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dreams come true for real families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique style, thanks to Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee."

What to expect from the episodes of Dream Home Makeover Season 3?

The six-episode series will present a different family or couple looking for renovation who can give their house their desired makeover within a fixed budget. The renovating technique of every house will not be the same in every episode. It will differ from house to house as each will contain a different back story.

Moreover, the opening episode will also feature Shea and Syd McGee moving to their new office in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since it is their new office, they will focus on completely decorating their workspace that will accommodate the couple’s 170 employees. The episode will feature a grave discussion between a contractor and the couple about how they want their new office to look like.

Nevertheless, in the last two seasons of Dream Home Makeover, viewers got to meet Shea and Syd’s daughters, Wren, 8, and Ivy, 5.

Moreover, the third season will film Shea’s pregnancy with her third daughter, Margot. As the couple are decorating their workspace, they are also planning to accommodate a giant sofa for Shea to rest on during intervals.

It is from this workspace that the couple and their staff will continue to plan and build dream homes for their clients.

Furthermore, as the six-episode series proceeds, viewers will see various home renovation projects. One of the episodes will feature the makeover of a multimillion-dollar estate in southern California. The project will feature great efforts from the renovation experts as they will give their best in renovating the costly estate.

One of the makeover projects on Dream Home Makeover will also feature a much-needed renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City. The family will share their story of how their home was destroyed and how they dealt with it afterward.

Based on the trailer of Dream House Makeover, it seems that every makeover project that the couple will go on board will bloom once it is completed. A few glimpses in the trailer showed well-refurbished homes that left the clients awestruck.

Home-renovators Shea and Syd announced the release of the third season of their series on their official website, Studio McGee. It read:

"After almost two years of filming, we are so excited to announce that Season 3 of our Netflix show 'Dream Home Makeover' will be available to watch on July 27!"

Season 3 of Dream Home Makeover will premiere on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, on Netflix.

