What time will Endangered air on HBO? Release date, plot and more about the documentary

An upcoming HBO Original documentary titled Endangered will present alarming information and facts circulating around the free press and democracy in global decline and recount the rising threats from the viewpoint of four journalists trapped at the center of the so-called storm.

Helmed by Pulitzer-winning journalist Ronan Farrow alongside Oscar-nominated directors Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing, Endangered previously premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, and is now coming to HBO this Tuesday, June 28, at 9 pm ET in a one-and-a-half hour long documentary format.

Along with concentrating on four journalists named Sáshenka, Patrícia, Oliver, and Carl, HBO will also be offering supplementary material on its internet channels, including Farrow interviewing journalists from all around the globe about the challenges they encounter in their line of work.

Everything you need to know about Endangered ahead of its premiere on HBO

Scheduled to drop on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET, the documentary starts off by introducing the four main personalities who then share their experiences immediately after an opening segment consisting of significant free-press events in the second half of the 20th century such as the Watergate scandal.

The official synopsis of Endangered states:

"An official selection of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, ENDANGERED chronicles a year in the life of four journalists living and working in democratic countries where freedom of the press has historically been considered a “given.” Yet, as online misinformation proliferates and world leaders brazenly denigrate the press, distrust of traditional media is on the rise, and journalists are increasingly facing situations more typically encountered in war zones or autocratic states."

Andy Meek @aemeek



forbes.com/sites/andymeek… New from me: My convo with @HeidiLoki and @RachelLoki about their film "Endangered," coming to @HBOMax on June 28. Executive produced by @RonanFarrow , it spotlights 4 journalists who do this often thankless and dangerous work around the world New from me: My convo with @HeidiLoki and @RachelLoki about their film "Endangered," coming to @HBOMax on June 28. Executive produced by @RonanFarrow, it spotlights 4 journalists who do this often thankless and dangerous work around the worldforbes.com/sites/andymeek…

Following a lengthy introduction to these central characters, Endangered goes back and forth between them to reveal more and more analogies, especially as COVID sets in and the spread of misinformation begins.

Journalists in countries where freedom of the press was formerly considered a given are now confronted with threats on a scale never seen before as a result of the proliferation of extremist groups throughout the globe and anti-journalistic sentiment expressed by both governments and the public. Endangered explores several challenges faced by the press across several countries from the outlook of four such journalists trapped at the centre of the dysfunctional system.

kerrykpaterson @kerrykpaterson Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow A group of journalists across the Americas let us follow them through the pandemic—and a flashpoint in a dangerous culture war. Endangered, directed by the brilliant @HeidiLoki and @RachelLoki , premieres on @hbo and @hbomax on Jun 28th: A group of journalists across the Americas let us follow them through the pandemic—and a flashpoint in a dangerous culture war. Endangered, directed by the brilliant @HeidiLoki and @RachelLoki, premieres on @hbo and @hbomax on Jun 28th: https://t.co/3IAoBetI5C So excited for this incredible film to see the light of day! Easily one of the best projects I’ve had the privilege to work on twitter.com/RonanFarrow/st… So excited for this incredible film to see the light of day! Easily one of the best projects I’ve had the privilege to work on twitter.com/RonanFarrow/st…

Filmed over the course of a year, the documentary covers the lives of four journalists, Patrcia Campos Mello, Oliver Laughland, Carl Juste, and Sáshenka Gutiérrez, working in Brazil, the United States, and Mexico. Endangered will accompany these four in their professional lives as they deal with increasing risks, including threats from authorities that question their legitimacy and the issues that come with a scarcity of employees as they attempt to capture critical matters on a daily basis.

The documentary sees the widespread overt hostility against honest media as a warning sign of declining institutional responsibility more widely. It was inspired by a 1960s U.S. television show that praised the importance of a free press in a democracy, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

ExtraTV @extratv Tonight on #ExtraTV : Investigative reporter @RonanFarrow is taking on the war on journalism in his powerful new documentary “Endangered.” Tonight on #ExtraTV: Investigative reporter @RonanFarrow is taking on the war on journalism in his powerful new documentary “Endangered.” https://t.co/OuwAaH98bF

Also acting as the documentary's executive producer, investigative reporter Farrow spoke to Collider about the documentary,

"When I started working with HBO, one of the first and most urgent ideas I talked about with the documentary team there was chronicling the minefield of misinformation, anti-press authoritarian politics, and faltering media business models that reporters around the world navigate to bring us the truth."

He added:

"In following a remarkable group of journalists into chaos and back, Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady have brought that story to electric life and given us an important record of this moment in history."

Joel Simon @JoelSimonSays @HeidiLoki & youtube.com/watch?v=vRLCqi… Truth is a journey not a destination. Endangered invites us to walk in the shoes of journalists from Brazil, Mex & USA who risk all to bring us the news. From @RonanFarrow @RachelLoki . Coming June 28 from @HBOMax. #pressfreedom Truth is a journey not a destination. Endangered invites us to walk in the shoes of journalists from Brazil, Mex & USA who risk all to bring us the news. From @RonanFarrow @HeidiLoki & @RachelLoki. Coming June 28 from @HBOMax. #pressfreedom youtube.com/watch?v=vRLCqi…

Furthermore, making a joint statement, Grady and Ewing said,

"Many of us living in democratic nations take freedom of the press for granted. In the course of making this film, though, we realized that in order to survive, this ‘right’ has to be fought for in perpetuity. As governments and the public become increasingly hostile to ‘The Media,’ it was a privilege to observe a few of the unassuming beat reporters who hit the streets every day to bring us the facts."

Don't miss out on the must-watch, Endangered, which will make its HBO premiere on June 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far