What time will Fake Profile air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Netflix releases Fake Profile, a Colombian romantic thriller series created by Pablo Illanes. This steamy and suspenseful show is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its intriguing plot and talented cast.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as Fake Profile is set to make its debut on Netflix at 12:00 AM CT. The simultaneous release across different time zones will undoubtedly generate buzz and anticipation among global Netflix subscribers.

Here is the official synopsis of Fake Profile:

"Camila creates a sexy profile on the spicy online dating app Spice looking for the man of her dreams; when she thinks she finds him, his dreams quickly turn into nightmares, and Camila ends up falling into her own trap."

Fake Profile: Plot and Synopsis

In Fake Profile, we follow the story of Camila, a young woman played by Mexican actress Carolina Miranda. Seeking love, she creates an alluring profile on Spice, the spicy online dating app. Camila's quest takes an unexpected turn when she believes she has found her dream man, only to find herself ensnared in a dangerous situation.

The line between fantasy and reality blurs as her dreams quickly transform into nightmares. The series promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions as Camila falls into her own trap, navigating a web of mystery, romance, and suspense.

Cast and Characters

The series boasts an impressive cast, led by Carolina Miranda as Camila Román. Known for her role in Who Killed Sara? on Netflix, Miranda brings her talent and charisma to the screen once again. Miranda has won several awards for her work, including the Produ Awards for Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role in Señora Acero. She has also been nominated for several other awards, including the Premios Tu Mundo and the Premios Juventud.

Joining her is Venezuelan actor Rodolfo Salas, making his Netflix debut as the romantic lead. He is best known for his roles in the series Betty en NY (2019) and Médicos, línea de vida (2019). Salas has also starred in several films, including the Venezuelan film Papito (2013) and the Colombian film El Bronx (2019). Salas is a rising star in the Latin American entertainment industry. He is known for his good looks, talent, and charisma.

Their on-screen chemistry is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Trailer and Production Details

Produced by Colombian studio AG Studios and created by Pablo Illanes, who is known for his remarkable storytelling, Fake Profile has all the ingredients to be an addictive, binge-watching experience. With executive producers Federico Castillo, Silvia Durán, Cristina Echeverri, and Rodrigo Guerrero onboard, the series benefits from a talented team dedicated to delivering quality entertainment.

A Date with Suspense and Intrigue on Netflix

Fake Profile promises to be a gripping Colombian romantic thriller that will leave audiences wanting more. With its intriguing plot, talented cast, and the backing of Netflix, this series is poised to captivate viewers around the globe. As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to grow, as fans eagerly anticipate the moment they can stream this thrilling show.

Prepare yourself for a suspenseful journey through love, deception, and danger, as Fake Profile arrives on Netflix on May 31, 2023, ready to take audiences on an unforgettable ride.

Poll : 0 votes