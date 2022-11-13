What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 2 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Family Karma season 3 episode 2, titled Vish Gets Rich, will be focused around Vishal and Richa’s wedding, as the duo will take not one, but two Baraats (an Indian wedding ritual where the groom heads to his wedding on a horse with family dancing in celebration). While traditionally, the Baraat is only supposed to be for the groom, the bride will also be seen enjoying the ritual on a boat as the two head to the place where they will get married.

The episode description reads,

"As Vishal and Richa's final wedding ceremony approaches, Brian sets his sights on Richa's friend Avni, much to his mother's dismay."

Episode 2 will air on Bravo on Sunday, November 13, at 9 pm ET. The episode will also be made available on Peacock and Bravo network’s website one day after the television premiere.

Family Karma season 3 episode 2 will see Brian make a move on Avni

This week's episode of Family Karma will be filled with colors and celebrations as Vishal and Richa's 3-day-long wedding in Mexico finally comes to an end. Anisha will head back to the hotel after getting sunburned.

Anisha's mother will be seen all dressed up to attend the wedding via a video call. In a preview, Anisha's mother reveals that she does not ask for any updates about the wedding from anyone since she is busy taking care of her old parents.

Brian, who is 30, will try to make a move on Richa's friend, 37-year-old Avni, much to his mother's dismay. Brian's mother mentioned earlier that she did not like their age gap and Avni's choice of jewelry.

Richa and Lopa were upset with Vishal's drinking on Family Karma season 3 premiere

The first episode of Family Karma season 3 featured Richa and Vishal preparing for their 3-day-long wedding ceremony in Mexico. The wedding took place in January, when the show was shot, with a 250-person guest list. Richa’s mother, Lopa, was not in support of the wedding but said that she was going to go with the flow.

She did not do a group dance with the other members and instead performed solo. Vishal got drunk and almost fell on Lopa. Lopa asked him not to drink during the Haldi ceremony, but he did so regardless, so Lopa suggested to the other cast members that they should drop him in the ocean to teach him a lesson.

Richa also grew upset because of Vishal's drinking.

The episode description reads,

"After 10+ years, Vishal and Richa are finally ready to tie the knot with a three-day Bollywood wedding in Mexico; as friends and family gather, however, Anisha is nowhere to be found."

Richa also grew upset because of Vishal's drinking. Anisha did not RSVP right away after receiving the invitation but called them a couple of days before the ceremony to inform them that she would be coming to the wedding. She also dropped a bombshell in front of other castmates, telling them that she had moved to Arizona to be with another man.

Anisha decided to keep the identity of the man a secret.

Family Karma airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. The show features seven second-generation Indian-American residents as they try to grow their careers, friendships, and relationships.

Poll : 0 votes