Who is Richa Sadana? Meet Family Karma star Vishal Parvani’s wife ahead of new season premiere

Family Karma is set to return to screens on November 6, at 9 pm ET. The show is set to bring back the desi cast that fans have come to know and love over the past two seasons. The show takes off with a lot of excitement, happiness, and love as the show’s favorite couple Richa and Vishal tie the knot in the season premiere, Bollywood style.

The season takes off with a Big Fat Indian Wedding and everyone’s invited. Although one of their friends doesn’t show up, viewers hope there’s a good reason behind Anisha's absence. While Richa isn’t one of the main cast members, she might have been one since she’s been around since the show first aired and is loved by fans and audiences alike.

Family Karma's Richa Sadana started her career as an attorney in 2012

Family Karma is set to take off with Richa’s and Vishal’s wedding celebrations. The bride is a licensed insurance agent who works with NYLIFE Securities LLC in New York. Richa is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she received her Bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance followed by a Doctorate degree in law from the same.

She started her career as an attorney with Woodbury, Santiago & Correoso in 2012, and worked as a litigation attorney representing financial institutions for four years, followed by working as an insurance agent for the New York Life Insurance Company for five years. The Family Karma supporting cast member is an avid animal lover and has been volunteering at the Miami Dade Animal Shelter since 2011.

Her LinkedIn bio states:

"To me it’s important to treat clients like family and I want to be with you through the good times and bad. My goal is to be a resource for the community and to build strong long lasting relationships with my clients."

Vishal and Richa have been in a long-distance relationship for most of their relationship as neither of them were ready to compromise on their careers. The two were engaged for three years, but broke up sometime in 2021.

However, season 2’s finale saw Vishal get down on one knee for the second time to reclaim his love for Richa. In an interview with People after the wedding, Vishal said that he thinks there were some fundamental problems in their relationship that they had to work through to figure out if they wanted to continue their lives together. He admitted to his struggles in terms of getting along with Richa’s mother and said that the couple spent a lot of time in therapy.

Richa said:

"It’s really easy to give up in this generation. Everyone in our generation just gives up over simple inconveniences."

Vishal Parvani is a real estate agent

The commercial real estate agent and Bravo reality star got down on one knee again in the finale of Family Karma season 2. The groom told People that he wanted to get married to Richa Sadana in India, and the two wanted to go to Jaipur, “where all the palaces are.” However, their plans were halted due to the pandemic so they decided to have a beach wedding in Cancun.

Family Karma season 3 will air on November 6, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes