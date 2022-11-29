What time will Fixer to Fabulous season 4 episode 1 air on HGTV? Release date and more details explored

Fixer to Fabulous is all set to premiere with season 4 on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. The famed reality TV restoration series that features fan-favorite interior designer couple Jenny and Dave Marrs will air its first episode on HGTV.

Fixer to Fabulous revolves around Jenny and Dave as they restore the homes of their clients while they try to manage their own house and look after their five children. The couple also have a farm in Bentonville, Arkansas that they tend to.

The soon-to-be-released series will have sixteen episodes and will showcase Jenny and Dave renovating a new property every week. The official synopsis of Fixer to Fabulous reads:

"Dave and Jenny Marrs embrace small-town America by renovating classic homes in and around their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas."

It continues to say that the "resourceful and creative couple" transforms "historic houses" that desperately need an update. The couple turns these houses into "charming forever homes."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about episode 1 of Fixer to Fabulous.

When will episode 1 of Fixer to Fabulous air on HGTV?

Titled Family Home with Aussie Flair, episode 1 of Fixer to Fabulous will premiere on HGTV on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

If viewers miss the episode, it will be re-telecast at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT. If cable TV isn't available, viewers can also watch the episode on YouTube TV if they have a subscription with the login details.

The upcoming episode synopsis reads that a couple with Australian roots wants to "brighten up their dull '80s rancher." The couple aims to make the home better in so that it reflects their family's lifestyle. The designer couple gives their clients' kids a space of their own and they update the home with "some Aussie inspired touches.

Jenny Marrs opens up about Fixer to Fabulous ahead of season 4 premiere

Prior to the season 4 premiere, Jenny Marrs took to her Instagram profile and uploaded an emotional post thanking fans for coming along with them on their journey. She also opened up about having a viewing party for the season premiere and revealed that the proceedings from it would go towards a good cause.

Her post on social media spoke about the show's premiere three years ago and how they celebrated it at their local movie theater. She added that they "toasted and laughed and soaked" in the love from their family, friends and neighbors.

Jenny said that they premiered the second season in a parking lot during the Covid-19 pandemic. They watched the premiere from their cars and said that even then, they "laughed and felt celebrated and loved." The previous year, the Marrs and their family, friends and neighbors watched the season 3 premiere under the stars as they bundled up in their blankets.

Jenny Marrs added that for the season 4 premiere, they will be watching it at their "adorable little theater downtown." She said that since they would like fans to join them, she has put the link for the tickets in her profile. All the proceeds from the watch party will go to "further the good work being done by our nonprofit partners," Help One Now.

She urged fans, even if they weren't able to celebrate with them in person, to watch the premiere from the comfort of their own home and support their show on HGTV.

Fixer to Fabulous season 4 will premiere on Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

