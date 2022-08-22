What time will Flip to A Million Season 1 Episode 4 air on HGTV? Release date and more details explored

The upcoming episode of Flip to A Million is almost here and the New York flippers face disappointment while the Illinois flippers make their first flip and get ready for an open house. The episode will air on August 22, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The show can also be streamed on Discovery+.

Episode 4 will feature EJ and Jason's first brush with success in the Dallas real estate scene while Dani and Jon are yet to get their feet off the ground.

The flippers are in Dallas and they’re on a quest to leave a mark on the real estate market. With only 6 months and $1000 to begin with, these pairs believe they can prove that people can make it by starting small.

What to expect from Flip to A Million Season 1 episode 4

The latest episode of the HGTV renovation show, titled Showing Some Heart in Texas, will feature the two flipper couples as they continue on their journey of flipping houses and take a step closer to their ultimate goal. While Jason and EJ are getting ready for an open house after making a successful flip, Jon and Dani are having a hard time finding prospective buyers for their first house.

The synopsis of Flip to A Million episode 4 reads:

“After headaches with building delays, flippers EJ and Jason complete their first flip and get ready for an open house. Flippers Dani and Jon are disappointed with a finished home that won't sell, until a potential buyer changes everything.”

In a promo, Jon describes how he feels about houses and says that the “kitchen is the heart of the house”. For him, a house is about dinner parties and family dinners. He said:

“It’s bagels and pancakes on a Sunday morning.”

While the Illinois couple work on the kitchen, the New York flippers are in the process of setting the sun in as they pick up sledgehammers and tear down walls.

More about the show

The two couples along with their families moved to Dallas to sell as many houses as possible with the end goal of buying and selling a house worth $1 million by the end of six months.

Discovery’s press release about the show said:

"Flip to A Million will follow Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois, and Jon and Dani Wrobel of Long Island, New York. During the series, narrated by HGTV star Alison Victoria, the pairs will be dropped in an unfamiliar city—Dallas, Texas—where they will set out to prove that, in the world of real estate, it’s possible to start out with almost nothing and turn it into a fortune."

It further added:

"Their goal: build to a $1 million house sale in just six months. To try to make it happen, the duos must take real risks and go to any length to flip to a million."

The flippers are successful in their respective markets, but to win Flip to A Million, they’ll have to overcome challenges and understand the demographics of Dallas. The show is hosted by HGTV's Alison Victoria, who called the show "the experiment of a lifetime."

Flip to A Million premiered on August 1, at 9 pm ET and has been dropping weekly episodes since. Season 1 has six one-hour-long episodes.

Viewers can keep up with the show on the network's website or steam the episodes on Discovery+.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava