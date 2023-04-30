What time will From season 2 episode 2 air on MGM+? Release date, plot, promo, and more details

From season 2, the brand new season of the sci-fi horror series is all set to air its upcoming episode 2 this Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on MGM+. John Griffin is the creator of the series, which has gained a lot of popularity over the past season due to its fascinating and chilling storyline.

It's safe to say that fans of From have been eagerly waiting to see how the brand new second episode of the show's current season will unfold, especially after From season 2 episode 1, titled Strangers in a Strange Land, saw some pretty astonishing and gripping sets of events.

From season 2 episode 2 has been titled The Kindness of Strangers

From season 2 episode 2 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the second episode of the MGM+ show's second season has been titled The Kindness of Strangers. John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner have served as writers for the new episode, while the teleplay for the episode has been written by Griffin. Jack Bender has served as the director of the episode.

The official synopsis for season 2's episode 2, The Kindness of Strangers, given by MGM+, reads as follows:

"It's a tense night in the diner as the residents and newcomers wait for sunrise. Fear permeates the wreckage beneath the Matthews house, as Jim and Tom struggle to keep a panicked bus passenger quiet."

The brief synopsis for the upcoming episode 2 provides viewers with hints about what to expect from the new episode, and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will be full of some pretty heart-wrenching series of incidents as the audience will witness the newcomers, along with the residents, waiting eagerly for sunrise in the diner at night.

The new episode will also showcase Tom and Jim finding it extremely difficult to make a highly anxious and terrified bus passenger calm down and stay quiet.

What happened last time in the horror series?

In the previous episode of the show's second season, titled Strangers in a Strange Land, the audience witnessed Kenny and Donna struggling hard to handle the mayhem in the absence of Sheriff Boyd after an unwitting group of newcomers arrived in town on a bus. One of these passengers was revealed to be Kristi's fiancée.

The preceding episode also displayed Tabitha and Victor going on a bone-chilling journey through the horrifying labyrinth of tunnels that go beneath the town. During the journey, the two discovered old furniture of the town's previous inhabitants and sleeping monsters. They eventually emerged in a forest.

Take a closer look at the cast members for From season 2

The promising cast list for the show's latest season includes:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Scott McCord as Victor

The current season 2 of the show was first released on MGM+ on April 23, 2023. The official description for the show's second season, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Hope wears thin and tensions run high as a busload of unsuspecting newcomers arrives in town. Season Two of FROM will explore just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as chilling new threats to their safety—and their sanity—begin to emerge.''

Don't forget to watch episode 2 of From season 2, which will air on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET on MGM+.

