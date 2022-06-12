What time will Gaslit Episode 8 (finale) air on Starz? Details explored

Starz's gripping political drama about the Watergate scandal, Gaslit, is set to air its final episode on June 12, 2022. The eight-episode miniseries has impressed critics so far with its complex storyline and character-driven approach.

Read ahead to find out the release time of Gaslit Episode 8 on Starz, a recap of the previous episode, plot, cast, and more details.

The eighth and final episode of Gaslit will premiere on June 12, 2022, at 8 PM ET. A description of the episode on Starz's official YouTube channel reads:

''In the final days of the Nixon administration, Martha struggles to keep her family together in the midst of her decline. Dean and Mo are ready for their own future as G. Gordon Liddy gives Dean a parting gift.''

A 56-second preview of the episode released by Starz on June 6, 2022, shows the eventful final few days of Richard Nixon's tumultuous tenure as president of the United States. Julia Roberts dominates the trailer with her impeccable screen presence, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the series finale.

Fans can expect a thrilling season finale that ties up all ends and leads to an immensely satisfying ending.

In the seventh episode, titled Year of the Rat, tension escalates between Martha and John after Martha decides to testify, which could potentially end their marriage.

Martha also learns another disturbing truth about her husband. The two get involved in a heated argument, which soon gets physical. The devastating fight was witnessed by the couple's daughter Marty. John later tells his wife that he's going to file for a divorce and that he's planning to take custody of Marty.

Plot and cast

Set during the Nixon era, Gaslit delves deep into the numerous shocking and untold stories of the infamous Watergate scandal that shook America in the 70s and forever changed the country's political landscape.

The official synopsis of the series on Starz reads:

''A modern take on the Watergate scandal. The series shines its light most prominently on Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell. Gaslit is the insane, but shockingly true story.''

The show has received high praise from critics, thanks to its impeccably crafted storyline, performances, and character-driven approach, making it a slow-burn thriller.

The show stars veterans Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in the lead roles of John and Martha. Penn and Roberts have received immense critical acclaim for their performances. Roberts, in particular, was singled out by critics for her immensely complex portrait of a woman who tries to do the right thing while battling her own inner demons.

Apart from Penn and Roberts, the film also stars several other talented actors in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Dan Stevens as John Dean

Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean

Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy

Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell

Created by Robbie Pickering, the show is based on a podcast by noted journalist and writer Leon Neyfakh titled Slow Burn.

Don't miss the Gaslit finale on Starz on June 12, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

