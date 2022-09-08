What time will Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 9 air? Guest star, release date, and more

The all-new episode of Generation Gap Season 1 will air on Thursday, September 8 at 9 pm ET on ABC. In episode 9, host Kelly Rippa will welcome special guest Donny Osmond on the show.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Fridge, reads:

"Host Kelly Ripa and our contestants are in for a real treat when Donny Osmond makes a guest appearance."

More details about Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 9

In the new episode of Generation Gap, two new teams will be introduced to play the game to win the cash prize at the end. Peyton and Howard will be in one team, and Ruby and Liz in another.

They will be supported by their family members, Bonnie Spike Muler and Divina “Dee” Clifford-Bremner.

In the new comedy quiz show hosted by Kelly Ripa, teams of seniors and juniors are paired with each other and are challenged to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.

The quiz show from Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot, and Milojo. Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Barry Poznick, Alycia Rossiter, and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers of Generation Gap.

Who is Donny Osmond appearing on Generation Gap?

American singer, dancer, actor, television host, and former teen idol, Donny Osmond will appear on the new episode of Generation Gap.

But there will be a twist. Host Kelly will not divulge the details of this special guest. It will be upto the players to reveal his identity based on a series of questions he will ask them on the game show.

Born in 1957, Donny was the seventh of nine children. He grew up in a disciplined yet musical household. Speaking to The Guardian about his childhood days, he said:

“Both my parents were musical and enjoyed singing. We were a close-knit family. My dad had been an army sergeant and so the house ran along a definite set of rules. My mum was the loving, nurturing parent while my dad was the disciplinarian. Both my parents belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the church’s teachings were a strong influence on all of us.”

Donny first came into the limelight while performing with four of his elder brothers - Alan, Jay, Merrill, and Wayne - as the Osmonds. He joined the group when he was “a few days short” of his “sixth birthday.” The brothers earned several top ten hits and gold albums.

In the early 1970s, Donny began his solo career. His first solo hit was a cover of Roy Orbison’s 1958 recording of Sweet and Innocent, followed by Go Away Little Girl, Puppy Love, and Hey Girl/I Knew You When, among others.

The “Singer and entertainer” further gained fame due to the success of the variety series Donny & Marie (1976–1979). The singer even appeared on various shows and two reality TV shows.

He not only won season 9 of Dancing with the Stars but was also named runner-up on The Masked Singer Season 1. He even hosted the game show Pyramid from 2002 to 2004.

Donny married Debra in 1978 and became a father of five sons, Don, Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua. The couple first became grandparents in 2005 and have 13 grandchildren.

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, September 8, to watch the new episode of Generation Gap.

