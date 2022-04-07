What time will Ghislaine - Partner In Crime air on Paramount+? Release date, plot and more about documentary

At long last, Ghislaine - Partner In Crime, a Paramount+ four-part long documentary series, is set to drop on Thursday, April 7 (Time: 3:00 AM ET, 12:00 AM PT, 2:00 AM CT).

The much-awaited series will cover Ghislaine Maxwell's life as a socialite and her role as the convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein's ill-famed partner.

Maxwell, who is currently facing up to 65 years in prison, is an infamous erstwhile British socialite who was declared guilty of sex trafficking-related offenses in December 2021 for her role in the accused financier's Jeffery Epstein's unlawful practices.

Briefly diving into Paramount+'s upcoming docuseries Ghislaine - Partner In crime

Ghislaine - Partner In Crime will explore Maxwell's early life as the daughter of former Member of Parliament of the UK Robert Maxwell, as well as her substantial participation in recruiting, brainwashing, and smuggling of young girls for sexual harassment.

According to reports, the documentary will focus on the evidence detailing Maxwell's involvement in the operation along with Epstein. Thus, showcasing her journey from one of Britain's most prominent faces to a partner in sexual offenses, becoming history's greatest sex offender.

People protesting at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse where the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was held in November 2021 in New York City (Image via David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Ghislaine - Partner In Crime will include candid and emotional interviews with her siblins Ian, Kevin, and Isabel Maxwell, as well as her friends, legal experts, and alleged victims.

The documentary series will reveal what truly transpired at Epstein's home, notably on his private island, and will expose Maxwell's appalling role in the scheming of sexual assaults. It will also incorporate the first-ever comprehensive TV interview with Scotty David, who nearly caused a mistrial but later helped convict her. During the trial, David was identified as Juror 50.

During the interview, he said,

"Some jurors did have serious credibility issues with some of these victims because of memories. How can you forget what happens? So, I felt like it was very important that I shared my sexual abuse story. When I shared that with them, I told them I could literally play back my experience in my head like a video.

He added,

"Sure, there are certain things that do run together and are blurred. I feel like that helped other people come to the conclusion that just because some memories are fuzzy doesn't mean that they're not telling the truth."

More about the much-anticipated Paramount+ docuseries

Paramount+'s docuseries titled Ghislaine - Partner In Crime (Image via Paramount+)

According to reports, she was accused of setting up arrangements for Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom with young women. Prince Andrew paid Virginia Giuffre an unspecified amount in March to dismiss a claim in which she alleged that Epstein and Maxwell compelled her to have intercourse with Andrew at Maxwell's London house. Prince Andrew is adamant in his dismissal of any misconduct.

Bloomberg @business Ghislaine Maxwell, found guilty in the U.S.'s sex-trafficking case on Wednesday, will be in court again — probably next year — on charges that she lied under oath about boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls trib.al/HTgpHPq Ghislaine Maxwell, found guilty in the U.S.'s sex-trafficking case on Wednesday, will be in court again — probably next year — on charges that she lied under oath about boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls trib.al/HTgpHPq

According to reports, Susan Zirinsky (President of See It Now Studios) discussed the upcoming docuseries in an interview:

"GHISLAINE - PARTNER IN CRIME paints a vivid picture of Maxwell's privileged yet turbulent lifestyle, from the parties and the A-list friendships to the trial. This docuseries explores her own family's ability to cope with adversity, and asks how this woman, who seemed to have it all, risked it all to help Jeffrey Epstein."

Teresa Helm, who claimed to be a victim of Maxwell and Epstein's schemes, confessed in an interview:

"Ghislaine got me to the point where I trusted her so much [that] I then walked myself into a predator's home."

Reportedly, although Teresa did not testify, she was present during the time of the trial.

Ghislaine - Partner In Crime will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the form of a four-part series on April 7.

