What time will Girl in Room 13 air on Lifetime? Release date, trailer, cast, and all about Anne Heche's last film

Lifetime's upcoming film, Girl in Room 13, is all set to premiere on September 17, 2022 at 8 PM EST. This film is the last film of Anne Heche, who died in a car crash on August 12, 2022. She will star as Janie, a desperate mother fighting to rescue her daughter from human traffickers. The film is based on a true story and looks ready to shed light on a very serious issue that continues to plague society till date.

Girl in Room 13 is directed by Elisabeth Röhm and produced by Motel Productions Inc for Lifetime with Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg, and Yvonne Chotzen working as executive producers. The film will follow the story of Grace (Larissa Dias), who finds herself trapped in a hotel room where she is abused and drugged by her perpetrators.

Read on for more details about the upcoming release of Girl in Room 13.

Girl in Room 13 trailer: Trailer, synopsis, and more about a mother's mission

The intense trailer for the Lifetime original film provides a close look at the plot of the film. It introduces Grace, who has a history of drug abuse, and her mother Janie, who has been on a mission to save her daughter from this difficult life. The trailer shows Grace meeting her former love interest, Richie (Max Montesi), who kidnaps her.

As per the plot of the film, Richie consistently violates her and keeps her drugged in a bid to sell her off later. The second half of the trailer also sheds light on the fact that where there are drugs, there is trafficking. It also reveals that it is common practice to kidnap and drug a girl for days before selling her off.

The trailer gives a peek at the desperation that Janie goes through with authorities refusing to take the case seriously due to Grace's track record as an addict.

The synopsis for Girl in Room 13 reads:

"A drug dealer holds young Grace captive in a hotel room so he can abuse her and sell her into human trafficking. Meanwhile, Grace's mother uncovers the shocking truth about trafficking as she stops at nothing to find her beloved daughter."

The story will heavily focus on the mother's struggle to bring her daughter back.

Girl in Room 13 was an important project for Heche

Rohm, the director of the film, called Anne Heche a "tour de force." This is also a script that was extremely relatable to the recently deceased actor. Rohm recalled:

"Every single morning, she would come to set and she said, ‘We will not stand for abuse!’ And she would pump her fist and have this just beautiful, bright smile. She was so committed to making an incredibly deep, profound, important performance,"

Rohm further added:

"Anne was very open about the abuse she sustained in her childhood,..And I believe that she was committed her whole life to making an impact and protecting women and being a voice against abuse."

Anne Heche had also spoken about the abuse she suffered as a kid, saying:

"“I think it’s always hard for children to talk about abuse because it is only memory...I didn’t chisel anything in stone … Anybody can look and say, ‘Well how do you know for sure?’ And that’s one of the most painful things about it. You don’t."

Girl in Room 13 will premiere on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 8 PM EST on Lifetime.

