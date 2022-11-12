What time will Guy's Ranch Kitchen season 6 episode 2 air on Food Network? Plot, release date and more

Food Network's Guy's Ranch Kitchen is all set to air with episode 2 in less than a day. The famed reality TV series revolves around Guy Fieri and his friends who are accomplished chefs in the industry.

Guy's Ranch Kitchen features the American restaurateur inviting his friends over to his ranch. Together, they prepare mouth-watering dishes that are best to relish while watching football.

The chefs try to outdo each other and create the most delicious and flavorful dishes. Each episode is themed according to the recipes they're about to cook. It includes, a California-style brunch, an Asian fusion meal, favorite holiday dishes and much more.

The official synopsis for Guy's Ranch Kitchen reads,

"Guy Fieri invites his heavy-hitter chef friends over for a spontaneous Sunday cook-off. Each chef comes up with unique, flavorful dishes that are easy enough for anyone to make at home."

With little to no time left for the series to air on Food Network, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of Guy's Ranch Kitchen season 6.

Thanksgiving Traditions: Episode 2 of Guy's Ranch Kitchen will air on November 12

Titled Thanksgiving Traditions, episode 2 of Guy's Ranch Kitchen will air on November 12 at 12:30 pm ET /11:30 am CT only on Food Network. The series will air new episodes every Saturday at the same time.

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Guy Fieri toasts Thanksgiving traditions as Chef Michael Voltaggio cooks Sole Meunière, Chef Jet Tila serves Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, Chef Justin Sutherland rolls up Smoked Turkey Roulade and Chef Brooke Williamson bakes Turkey Pot Pie."

Guy Fieri's toasting Thanksgiving traditions: Here's what viewers can expect from episode 2

Titled Thanksgiving Traditions, episode 2 of Guy's Ranch Kitchen will feature the famed reality TV star and his friends toasting to Thanksgiving traditions.

The four chefs joining the reality TV star are Chef Michael Voltaggio, Chef Jet Tila, Chef Justin Sutherland and Chef Brooke Williamson. All four of them will cook unique dishes that are relevant to the holiday.

Chef Michael will start things off with a Pumpkin Pie Cocktail before preparing a Sole Meunière with sage brown butter and a sweet citrus tarte tatin. Meanwhile, Chef Jet will prepare a prosciutto wrapped asparagus in crispy phyllo, and follow it up with mushroom crostini and cauliflower gratin.

Chef Justin will prepare a smoked turkey roulade with cornbread stuffing and a wild mushroom green bean casserole. Finally, Chef Brooke will prepare a chicory and apple salad with Blue Cheese and will follow that up with her tantalizing turkey pot pie.

The other chefs joining Guy Fieri on his famed reality TV show include Scott Conant, Rocco DiSpirito, Eric Greenspan, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Carl Ruiz, Jonathan Waxman and Justin Warner.

Here's a brief recap on what happened in episode 1 of the Food Network series

The previous episode of the reality TV cooking show, titled Big Game Day, Guy invited Alex Guarnaschelli, Justin Warner, Marc Murphy, and Eric Greenspan. They served up some of the most delicious food for game night.

Guy's Ranch Kitchen airs every Saturday with a brand new episode on Food Network. You can watch them live at 12:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am CT. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes