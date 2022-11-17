What time will Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 7 air on FOX? Special guest, release date and more

Fox's Hell’s Kitchen season 21 will return with an all-new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8 pm ET. In episode 7, special guest-chef Stephanie Izard will challenge the chefs to cook only in a wok.

The synopsis of the new episode of Hell’s Kitchen, titled Wok This Way, reads:

"Chefs are put to the test when Gordon and special guest Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients -- only in a wok."

Chef Stephanie Izard to appear on new episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 21

In the new episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 21, competing chefs will once again showcase their cooking skills in a new challenge and try to secure their position in the kitchen. They will be given a new challenge by renowned chef Stephanie Izard.

In the challenge, the chefs will have to make a tempting dish with new ingredients, but only in a wok. The dish by both the Red and Blue Teams will be judged by Gordon Ramsey and Stephanie Izard. The Red team comprises of 20-somethings chefs, while the Blue team comprises of 40-somethings chefs.

The team with the most impressive dish will win the challenge and move one step closer to winning the title of Hell’s Kitchen season 21.

So far, many chefs from the Blue team have been eliminated, including Billy Trudsoe, Nicole Gomez, O'Shay Lolley, Zeus Gordiany, and Charlene Sherman.

The team is only left with 4 chefs, Abe Sanchez, Mindy Livengood, Tara Ciannella, and Alex Belew.

On the other hand, only 23-year-old Alyssa Osinga has been eliminated from the Red Team. Sakari Smithwick, Sommer Sellers, Cheyenne Nichols, Alejandro Najar, Dafne Mejia, Ileana D’Silva, Vlad Briantsev, and Brett Binninger-Schwartz are still safe in the team, giving tough competition to the other team.

Hell’s Kitchen guest judge Stephanie Izard is the first female winner of Top Chef

Chef and television personality Stephanie Izard was born in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, and grew up in Stamford, Connecticut. She developed an early interest in food due to her parents.

She earned a degree in sociology from the University of Michigan and attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Scottsdale, to pursue her passion.

At the age of 27, Stephanie opened her first restaurant, Scylla, in Chicago. After closing it down in 2007, she appeared on the fourth season of Bravo’s Top Chef and claimed the title of being the first woman to win the cooking show in 2008.

Stephanie is a James Beard Best Chef: Great Lakes 2013 recipient. She is the Executive Chef and Owner of five Chicago restaurants namely, Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat (2016), Cabra (2019), and Sugargoat (2020), along with Girl & the Goat and Cabra in Los Angeles.

The recipient of the 2011 Food & Wine Best New Chef, Stephanie also returned to the Top Chef kitchen as a guest judge and competed in Top Chef Duels in 2014. She even won the coveted Iron Chef title in 2017.

Stephanie also created a retail product line called "This Little Goat." Her product line consists of globally inspired cooking sauces and spice mixes.

As an author, she released her first book, Girl in the Kitchen, in 2011 and her second book, Gather & Graze, in April 2018.

Stephanie married Gary Valentine, a craft beer consultant, in 2013. Together, they are parents to son Ernie.

Tune in to Fox on Thursday to watch the new episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 21.

