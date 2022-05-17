What time will Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 3 air? Plot, release date and more about ABC’s game show

Holey Moley Season 4 is set to air Episode 3 on May 17, 2022, at 20:00 on ABC. The show, which features The Muppets this season along with Kermit, Fozzy Bear, and Miss Piggy among others with the intention to keep the show on the air "fore-ever,” debuted on May 3.

The synopsis of the new season, which was filmed back-to-back with the third season in 2021, reads:

“Eight mini-golf contestants face off for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they fly through the air on The Trap-Tee-Zee, dive through Donut Hole, bring their A-game to Holeywood and make their mark on Full Mooney.”

All about Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 3

Holey Moley Season 4 Episode 3, titled Bear, Bear, BEAR!, will air on Tuesday, May 17, 2021. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Eight world-class athletes dodge explosions at the a-maize-ing Corn Hole, encounter an un-bear-able surprise at The Distractor and find out feather or not they can overcome The Pecker to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.”

For every obstacle course, the player has to overcome the following:

1) Corn Hole – The player must cross the course before the giant kernels on the corn pop to avoid a one-stroke penalty.

2) The Distractor – Players have to try to sink a 12-foot putt with a distraction.

3) The Pecker - Players must jump on the bobbing woodpecker head to grab a red feather on it to avoid a stroke penalty.

Quick recap of Holey Moley Season 4 until now

In Episode 2 of Holey Moley titled You're Gonna Need a Lawyer, which aired on May 10, Nate Kennelly was declared the winner after the player successfully managed to pass through all the challenges including Hole Number Two, Fishing Hole, Polecano, Dutch Courage En Fuego, Holeywood, Big Foot Wedge and Full Mooney.

Episode 1 saw Jaime Jacob being declared the winner after strategically playing the Corn Hole, Donut Hole, Trap–Tee–Ze, Polecano, Full Mooney, Holeywood, and Dutch Courage En Fuego.

About Holey Moley

The show features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from across the country competing with each other in “out-of-this-world challenges on a supersized course” with the aim of reaching the grand finale and claiming the $250,000 prize as the winner of the show.

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition features commentating duo Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle, resident golf pro-Stephen Curry and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai alongside some surprise guest stars.

Speaking about the contestants on the show, Riggle told People magazine:

"The competitors this year were outstanding. The range of competitors, all of them, retirees all the way to competitive golfers in the U.S. Open, they all had the desire to compete. No matter what we proposed, they were like, 'I'm in. Let's do it, let's do it!'" So, hats off to the competitors."

Holey Moley Season 4 is produced by The Unanimous Media and Eureka Productions. Tune in on May 17 to ABC if you want to find out which player beats all the challenges successfully and emerges as the winner of the episode. The show can also be streamed on Hulu.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee