What time will Holiday Wars season 4 premiere? Release date, teams, format and more details explored

Holiday Wars is set to return with another festive season with a prize like none other. The teams competing in the show will have to create over-the-top and extravagant cakes to impress the judges, Shimnin Li and Aarti Sequiera. The judges appeared on Halloween Wars and are now set to analyze the baked goods in the Food Network show.

The show’s press release reads:

"Host Jeff Mauro and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira challenge these elite bakers to create over-the-top cakes inspired by whimsical holiday tales. In the end, only one team walks away with the Holiday Wars championship title and the grand prize: an all-expenses paid trip to see Iceland’s Northern Lights."

Holiday Wars is set to premiere on Sunday, November 6, at 9 pm ET followed by another episode at 10 pm ET on the Food Network.

All about Holiday Wars Season 4

The holiday season is upon us and with it comes the Food Network and Discovery+’s holiday lineup. As part of this, returning for the fourth time is Holiday Wars, which will pit teams against each other to create cakes based on “whimsical holiday tales.”

Each episode will see three teams go against each other in a series of holiday-inspired challenges that will bring them a step closer to the grand prize. The prize is a Holiday War championship title and an all-expenses-paid trip to see the Northern Lights in Iceland.

The show will have three qualifying rounds after which the winning teams will return to see who takes home the prize.

In the first episode, titled, Elf's Downhill Derby, the teams will be required to create a derby car for Santa’s elves to race in. In the next episode, host Jeff Mauro will challenge the teams to create a cake inspired by Santa relaxing with his BFFs.

In total, four teams will collectively move forward while two are sent home.

The teams of three set to compete in Holiday Wars include:

Team Baking Spirits Bright

Team Best in Snow

Team Fab-Yule-is

Team Jingle Bakers

Team Rebels Without a Claus

Team Red Velvet Vixens

Team Silent Knights

Team Sleigh to Win

Team Yule-igans

Meet the A-team of Holiday Wars Season 4

The cast of Holiday Wars (Image via Instagram/@foodnetwork)

Serving as host of the Food Network’s show is Jeff Mauro who won Food Network Star season 7 and hosted the Emmy-nominated show, Sandwich King. He discovered his flair for performance at an early age, however, once he discovered food, he never looked back.

He spent a few years in Hollywood trying to bring his passion for comedy and food together before enrolling in Le Cordon Bleu to enhance his skills. Mauro then worked as a private corporate chef and sandwich artist before making his way into the world of televised culinary arts.

The founder of Kora Community and a decorated pastry chef Aarti Sequiera is someone who has previously appeared on a number of culinary shows. She recently finished judging Halloween Wars and is now set to serve as a judge on the upcoming Christmas-themed show.

Tune in on November 6, to see what happens when the show returns to the Food Network and Discovery+.

