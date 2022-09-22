What time will House of the Dragon episode 6 air on HBO and HBO Max? Sneak peek, plot and more explored

The sixth episode of House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Titled The Princess and the Queen, episode 6 of season 1 will look into the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, now that the younger versions of the characters have been replaced by the adult versions.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the Game of Thrones series that follows the fall of the Targaryen family. It is based on R.R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood. It takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the Mother of Dragons.

The first five episodes traversed through King Viserys' marriage to Alicent Hightower, as Rhaenyra felt left out in the new arrangement as much as she felt tokenistic in being declared the heir to the Iron Throne. Alicent, on the other hand, is torn between a mother cum daughter who wants her son to rule and a friend.

Egos will clash more than swords in the new season, more so because of the upcoming developments that stray from an impending solution.

Read on to find out what can be expected from the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6: Everything you need to know

Episode six of the series can be expected to delve into the relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent. The first season came halfway through, and rightfully replaced Milly Alcock and Emily Carey with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

The change of faces in the preview for the upcoming episode indicated a time jump, but it is unclear as to by how many years.

According to the preview, Rhaenyra also became a mother to two sons after her marriage to Ser Laenor Velaryon in episode 5, titled We Light the Way. As a result, contenders for the Iron Throne have doubled over the gap of one episode since Alicent also gave birth to her second son.

The current runners for the Iron Throne are, namely, Alicent and King Viserys' sons Aegon and Aemond Targaryen, and Rhaenyra and Laenor's Jacaerys and Lucerys Velaryon. The sidelined contenders include Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra herself.

Olivia Cooke in 'House of the Dragon' (Image via IMDb)

It is to be noted that Rhaenyra and Laenor's sons do not have the Valyrian trademark of silver or white hair. A possible reason could be the couple's decision to seek physical intimacy outside of marriage after Laenor came out as gay to Rhaenyra in the previous episode. This is expected to raise questions in terms of their validity as potential contenders for the Iron Throne.

The preview further revealed that Daemon, who had murdered his first wife, married Laena Velaryon and had children with her. The multitude of arcs, as well as the increasing number of participants, make for an interesting watch.

More information about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the award-winning Game of Thrones series. It was created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin.

Ty Tennant as Aegon Targaryen in the series (Image via IMDb)

The first episode of the 10-episode series premiered on August 21, 2022. Episodes are released on a weekly basis, with the finale set to premiere on October 23, 2022.

The primary characters in House of The Dragon include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Ty Tennant, Leo Ashton, Ewan Mitchell, Leo Hart, Harvey Sadler, and Jefferson Hall.

Episode 6 of season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on September 25, 2022.

