What time will I Am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 8 air on TLC? Details explored

TLC is all set to air the new episode of I Am Shauna Rae season 2 on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on the network. In the new episode, Shauna is caught in the middle of a love triangle when Dan and Thomas both show up to accompany her to an event.

The synopsis of I Am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 8, titled Something's Brewing, reads:

“While Shauna bartends at a charity event, a love triangle brews as both Dan and Thomas show up; the family goes wedding dress shopping with Tara, and Patty shares the emotional results of her BRCA test.”

Shauna might travel to Malaysia with Dan in I Am Shauna Rae season 2

Following her first date with Dan in the previous episode, Shauna opens up about her relationship status with Dan in episode 8, as a love triangle develops between Dan, her, and Thomas.

The trio met at a charity event, where things got a little awkward between them. Although, there was no exchange of words between the boys as they were sitting in “opposite sides,” it is now upon Shauna to decide who she likes.

However, in the confessional of I Am Shauna Rae, she says that she and Dan are not yet in a relationship. But if that happens, then either Dan has to live in Long Island or she has to travel with him to new places, as after past experiences, long-distance relationship is not her “cup of tea.”

The preview of I Am Shauna Rae’s new episode also shows Dan asking Shauna to dance with him on her next break. Shauna initially declines the offer, saying that she does not dance, but later agrees to hit the dance floor.

Shauna’s co-worker then inquires about Dan and asks her how they met and about their future together. Shauna replies that Dan sent her a message on social media and later sent her flowers. She then reveals that she might travel with Dan to Malaysia in February to attend a wedding, leaving her co-worker excited.

Although Shauna’s mom is a little reluctant to send her to Malaysia, her step-dad is excited for her to explore the new place, as he is confident that Dan will look after Shauna. Even Shauna is confident that her mother will not allow her to travel across the world.

Shauna’s decision to travel with Dan in the near future also depends on whether she wants to pursue fashion studies or not. In the previous episode of I Am Shauna Rae, she met fashion designer Stacey, who is consulting on a clothing line Shauna is trying to create.

In the episode, Shauna discussed that she might go to school for fashion studies, but she isn’t sure as she has to get a portfolio together, get accepted, and then plan how she would get back and forth.

Shauna is 22, but a rare cancerous brain tumor known as malignant glioma caused her to stop growing. She says she is an adult but “looks like an 8-year-old child.” She had surgery and went through chemotherapy for about three years. Although she took growth hormones, she didn’t grow past her current height of 3 feet 10 inches.

Tune in on TLC on Tuesday to watch the new episode of I Am Shauna Rae.

