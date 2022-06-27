What time will In the Dark season 4 episode 4 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The CW's acclaimed crime drama In The Dark is all set to return on June 27, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. ET, with the fourth episode of its latest season. This will be the last episode before a two-week hiatus, making this all the more exciting for fans of the show. Like all other episodes, this one will have its share of thrills and twists as Murphy (Perry Matfield) will have to navigate through another difficult situation.

The upcoming episode, titled 'Hard Pill to Swallow,' will see Officer Jean Clemens (Matt Murray) and federal agent Josh Wallace (Theodore Bhat) try to connect Murphy to their latest case. While this may not indicate anything bad straight away, it would be right to assume that the show will slowly take things in a more complicated direction.

In the Dark season 4, episode 4 promo: A tense situation building up?

The short promo for the upcoming crime show installment does not hide the inherent tension around the whole episode. While it is clear that the episode will pack a bunch of surprises for both Murphy and the viewers, much more could be happening in this one.

One of the reasons for the continuous tension in every episode is the fact that the current season is meant to be the final season of the long-running CW show. This season will conclude the story of Murphy, which began with the death of Tyson Parker (Thamela Mpumlwana).

According to the official synopsis released by The CW, many things will be set in motion in this episode. It reads:

"Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) take a swing at tying Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) to their latest case and end up with something completely unexpected meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) tricks Max (Casey Diedrich) into revealing what he has been hiding and Leslie (Marianne Rendón) has to improvise when a plan she put into motion goes off course."

The synopsis also mentions an event that is "utterly unexpected." It is hard for fans to guess what this could mean for their main character. Leslie Bell will also have an important part to play in this episode as the synopsis states that her plan will backfire, resulting in some unexpected problems.

The upcoming episode of the show will be directed by Corinne Kingsbury.

What is In the Dark about?

In the Dark is a crime drama TV show that follows Murphy, a blind woman in her twenties who is intent on solving the case of her friend's murder. The blind woman stumbled upon what seemed to be the corpse of her friend Tyson while on a walk with her dog.

But the corpse mysteriously disappeared before the police appeared, making her testimony irrelevant. Since then, the young woman has been intent on finding out what happened to her friend. The series has gone through a range of mysteries and twists as Murphy navigated through the dark world in search of answers.

When will the upcoming episode of In the Dark air?

The upcoming episode of the crime drama show will air on June 27, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. EST on The CW channel. It will also be available on The CW's website and application.

