What time will Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Rebooting the 2005-2018 culinary competition show Iron Chef America, Netflix is coming up with a new series called Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. In search of the next 'Iron Legend,' the show will be released on Netflix on June 15 at 3.00 am ET. The series will have eight 45-minutes-long episodes and will be released altogether.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will feature challenger chefs competing against each other. The winner will have to go against Iron Chefs, the cooking giants of the culinary world, in the grand finale. The competition winner will win the title of 'Iron Legend.'

Alton Brown, food show presenter, and Kristen Kish, Top Chef Season 10 winner, will host Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend along with Mark Dacascos as 'The Chairman.'

Trailer of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

In the trailer of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, hosts Alton Brown, Kristen Kish, and Chairman Mark Dacascos introduce the Iron Chefs and the Challenger Chefs of the season. Alton Brown says,

"This is the moment we have all been waiting for."

Kristen Kish explains the format of the show by saying,

"The top challenger from the entire competition will be facing off against all five culinary giants in our grand finale."

As seen in the trailer, Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as permanent judges of the show alongside guest judges Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

The Iron Chefs: Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Marcus Samuelsson, and Ming Tsai compete against the Challenger Chefs: Claudette Zepeda, Curtis Duffy, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mason Hereford, Mei Lin, and Yia Vang in the trailer.

Curtis Stone says,

"Being an Iron Chef, your food really has to speak for itself."

Supporting his statement, Iron Chef Dominique Crenn can be seen explaining to a chef,

"We're cooking from the heart."

Ming Tsai claims that the challengers do not intimate him. Yia Vang, getting overwhelmed by the experience, can be heard saying,

"I never thought in my lifetime that I would walk into Kitchen Stadium."

The season might also feature challengers going against the Iron Chefs in different episodes in a clip; Mason Hereford can be seen asking Curtis Stone about the noise he was making while cooking. Curtis replies savagely by saying,

"The sound you're gonna hear in your nightmares."

Gabriela Cámara can be seen challenging the chefs by saying,

"Anybody who goes against me is gonna have to bring their A game for sure."

Apart from being challenged by the Iron Chefs, the challengers will have to cook with bizarre secret ingredients like chili peppers, live sturgeon, and game birds, as mentioned in the trailer.

The series description of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend reads:

"Iron Chef is back! In this next-level cooking competition, culinary stars compete to enter an epic finale and vie for the title of Iron Legend."

The show is produced by Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin, and Ross Weintraub and is associated with two production companies: Keller Productions and 3 Ball.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Season 1 premieres on Netflix on 15 June 2022.

