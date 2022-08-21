What time will Katrina Babies air on HBO? Release date, plot and more about the documentary

Katrina Babies is a highly anticipated, thought-provoking and quite captivating documentary movie, that is all set to make its arrival on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 9 PM EST, exclusively on HBO and on the popular streaming platform HBO Max.

The 79 minute documentary movie first premiered on June 14, 2022, at the prestigious Tribeca Festival. Edward Buckles Jr. has acted as the director of the documentary, while Luther Clement Lam, Edward Buckles Jr. and Audrey Rosenberg have served as the writers of the HBO documentary.

Writer and director Edward Buckles Jr. has also served as the producer of the highly arresting documentary movie alongside Audrey Rosenberg and Rebecca Teitel. Buckles Jr. has also acted as the cinematographer for the documentary. Renowned music composer Osei Essed has given music in the documentary film.

It will feature Miesha Williams, Arnold Burks, Cierra Chenier, Damaris Calliet, Calvin Baxter and Quintina Thomas Green.

Since HBO dropped the official trailer for the upcoming documentary movie, viewers have been eagerly waiting to witness how it will turn out. So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about the documentary movie ahead of its debut on HBO and HBO Max.

Know all about the upcoming documentary movie, Katrina Babies, before it debuts on HBO and HBO Max

What are the release date and time of Katrina Babies?

A still from the official trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary movie (Image Via HBO/YouTube)

The highly absorbing and moving documentary film Katrina Babies, directed by New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., will be released this Wednesday, August 24, 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. The airtime of the documentary is 9 PM EST.

What can be expected from the HBO documentary movie?

A still from the official trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary movie (Image Via HBO/YouTube)

The official synopsis for the much-awaited documentary, given by HBO, reads:

"Katrina Babies details the close-knit families and vibrant communities of New Orleans whose lives were uprooted by the 2005 disaster. These American children were airlifted out of the rising waters, evacuated from their homes to refugee-like centers, or placed in makeshift, temporary living situations."

The synopsis further writes:

"As families were tasked with reintegrating into new communities, having experienced loss, displacement and lack of support from government officials, the children were left to process their trauma in a wounded, fractured city."

A still from the official trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary movie (Image Via HBO/YouTube)

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite understandable that the documentary movie is going to take the audience on an emotionally heavy and highly thought-provoking rollercoaster ride.

How's the official trailer for the brand new documentary movie looking?

The official trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary movie was dropped by HBO on August 15, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer, given below:

The official trailer for the documentary movie provides the audience with several moving glimpses of what is to come.

Without a shred of doubt, by the looks of the official trailer, it is quite evident that it will give several significant insights into what happened to the children of New Orleans after their lives were turned upside-down because of the 2005 disaster. It will deeply explore the narratives of children who had first-hand experience of Hurricane Katrina.

A still from the official trailer for Katrina Babies (Image Via HBO/YouTube)

Thus, it is safe to say that the documentary movie is bound to captivate and move the audience to the core.

Don't forget to watch Katrina Babies, arriving on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nikhil Vinod