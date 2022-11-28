What time will Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming 2022 air? Details explored

The holidays are set to get more exciting as Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming returns on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET on Food Network. The show will return with hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli. The synopsis of the show reads:

"Four Kids Baking Championship champions return to create holiday treats. The champs are challenged by hosts Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli to bring the holiday cheer with decked-out Yule logs for a chance to win a stunning prize package worth $10,000!"

The Food Network is partnering with Discovery+ for the new competition. The winners of the show might also be asked to prepare the best possible Christmas book.

4 champions to return on Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming

The new show will feature a special one-hour episode, featuring four previous winners of the Kids Baking Championship competing for a huge prize package.

The show will be hosted and judged by Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli. Throughout the episode, the hosts will interact with the kids to learn about their recipes and special tips and tricks. At the end, Duff and Valerie will declare the best dessert and the winner of the $10,000.

Although the names of the contestants are yet to be disclosed by Food Network, the show will feature 2 girls and 2 boys contestants on the show. The show is directed by Eytan Keller and Thomas Borgnine. The winners of the past 10 seasons of Kids Baking Championship were:

Season 1 winner Hollis Johnson from Florida

Season 2 winner Rebecca Beale from Texas

Season 3 winner Aidan Berry from Florida

Season 4 winner Linsey Lam from New Jersey

Season 5 winner Natasha Jiwani from Washington

Season 6 winner Paige Goehner from Minnesota

Season 7 winner Trevin Alford from Indiana

Season 8 winner Graysen Pinder from North Carolina

Season 9 winner Keaton Ashton from Idaho

Season 10 winner Nadya Alborz from Tennessee

More about Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming hosts

1) Duff Goldman

Born in Detroit, Michigan, to a Jewish family, Duff Goldman is a pastry chef, television personality, and cookbook author.

He is the executive chef of the Baltimore-based Charm City Cake Shop and the Los Angeles-based shop Charm City Cakes West. Both his shops have featured in the Food Network reality television show Ace of Cakes, Duff Till Dawn, and Cake Masters series.

His work has also been featured on Oprah, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Man v. Food, Food Network Challenge, Iron Chef America, Buddy vs. Duff, Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time, and Duff Takes the Cake.

Duff has written three cookbooks, namely Duff Bakes: Think and Bake Like a Pro at Home, Super Good Baking for Kids, and Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes.

2) Valerie Bertinelli

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Valerie Bertinelli is an American actress. She is best known for her work in television acting and hosting various Food Network shows such as Valerie's Home Cooking (2015–present) and Kids Baking Championship (2015–present).

She has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Valerie's Home Cooking out of six nominations. Valerie was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in 2012.

She will once again be seen hosting Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming with Duff on Monday on Food Network. The show can also be viewed on the network’s website a day after its television broadcast.

