What time will Kung Fu Season 2 Episode 13 (finale) air on The CW? Details explored

Season 2 of The CW's Kung Fu premiered in March 2022 and is now coming to a close, with the finale episode left to be released. The popular martial arts action-adventure TV series features a predominantly Asian American cast and has been well received by viewers.

Created by Christina M. Kim and produced by Warner Bros. Television, the show is a re-imagining of the 1972 series of the same name. The modern reimagination has won over viewers with its impeccable fight choreography, well-presented character relationships, and affable cast.

With the second season of the series drawing to a close, viewers can mark their calendars for June 15, 2022, if they do not wish to miss out on the finale.

When and where to watch Kung Fu Season 2 finale?

Much like the first season, the second season also has a total of 13 episodes. Season 2, which first premiered on March 9, 2022, has since followed a weekly release pattern, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

The thirteenth and final episode of the season, titled The Source, will also be released this coming Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Viewers will be able to catch the finale at 9/8c on The CW. The show is available to stream exclusively on The CW's website and app.

Additionally, viewers can also catch up with Season 1 on both The CW and HBO Max, or they can purchase the series on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.

What is The CW's Kung Fu about?

Kung Fu, created by Christina M. Kim, is a modern re-imagining of the 1970s series of the same name. The original series starred David Carradine as the protagonist Kwai Chang Caine, a fugitive monk traveling to the American Old West.

The current rendition of the series has two seasons so far and features Olivia Liang in the lead role of Nicky Shen, a young Chinese-American woman who dropped out of Harvard and made a life-altering journey to a Chinese monastery.

Having gained expertise in martial arts skills and Shaolin values, Nicky vowed to protect her community and the city of San Francisco from rampant crime and corruption. The series follows Nicky on her adventures and her dealings with the Triad, all the while navigating her personal issues and estranged family.

What to expect from the finale of Kung Fu Season 2?

The events of the second season of the martial arts series have led up to an epic finale, a possible showdown between Nicky Shen and Russell Tan.

A synopsis for Episode 13, titled The Source, reads:

"BLOODLINES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (Kee Chan) once and for all."

The CW's Kung Fu has been renewed for a Season 3

Even though Season 2 of the show is coming to its conclusion, fans need not lament as they will be getting Season 3 very soon.

In March 2022, the network renewed the series for a third season and included it in the 2022-2023 slate. The renewal was announced alongside other CW shows such as Superman & Lois, The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale, among others.

Kung Fu Season 2 Episode 13 will air on The CW on June 15, 2022, at 9/8c.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far