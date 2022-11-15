What time will Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 episode 3 air on TLC? Unfortunate interaction and more explored

Little People, Big World is set to return with another overwhelming episode as the Roloff family gets ready to showcase more of the family’s dynamics. Zach and Tori recently welcomed their newest member of the family, however, not everything has been peaceful since then, especially concerning Zach’s family.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"An unfortunate interaction with Chris forces Amy to think about her past. Then, naughty secrets are revealed when Matt hosts a barbecue for old friends, and Zach and Tori find themselves at a crossroads with Matt and Caryn."

Little People, Big World’s upcoming episode is set to air on Tuesday, November 15, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Little People, Big World: Tori and Zach’s equation with Matt and Caryn explained

In Tuesday’s episode of the TLC reality series titled, We Feel Outnumbered!, the Roloff family is at odds. The feud between Zach and his father, Matt, continues, and the new parents do not want Caryn to meet their newborn.

Ever since Matt decided to sell the farm, tensions have been high. Tori and Zach feel that because of the impending sale, the place no longer brings them joy and is continuing to cause issues in the family.

In the trailer of the current season, Zach said that Pumpkin season will be a “hostile environment.” He also added that he is amazed that his father and his partner don’t think that selling the farm is a bad idea.

There was a point where Little People, Big World’s Tori and Caryn were quite close, however, that changed when Caryn started interfering in family matters, including Zach. Since Caryn didn’t hold back, neither did Tori, and as a result, everyone is at odds with each other.

As their relationship grew, Caryn started involving herself more in issues that concerned the Roloff family and often overstepped. While the couple claim to be affected by the fight with Zach and Tori, it doesn’t seem that they are trying to resolve their issues. In fact, the Little People, Big World patriarch, and his girlfriend believe they are not at fault and have added more fuel to the fire.

Not too long ago, Matt’s sons felt insulted when he posted a help wanted sign for the farm, further alienating his sons. It makes sense that Zach and Tori don’t want their son to meet Caryn in the middle of all the drama.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, Zach mentions that he expects his father to apologize to him for his decision to sell the farm, which has made the entire family uncomfortable.

Tune in to TLC on Tuesday, November 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the latest Little People, Big World episode.

Viewers who don’t have cable can also watch the TLC show on Discovery+, Sling TV Blue, Sling TV Orange + Blue, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Fubo TV Elite, YouTube TV, Xfinity Choice TV, and more streaming platforms.

