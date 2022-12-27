What time will Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 episode 9 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

Little People, Big World season 24 episode 9, titled Roloffs Don't Talk About Their Feelings, will air on TLC this Tuesday, December 27 at 9 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the episode on the network's website the day after the television premiere.

In this episode, Matt will further expand on his idea of giving the farm away on Airbnb short-term rental, instead of letting someone outside the family purchase the property. He had previously refused to sell the farm to his son Zach as he felt that the farm would not be maintained well enough. Now, Matt will himself be in control of maintenance.

Matt previously said in an interview with ET that it would be tough to watch new people live on the family farm. It will now be interesting to see how his children react to the news after being denied to own the property.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Amy and Chris have a serious discussion about growing their family while Zach and Tori hash out some relationship issues. Although he hasn't yet talked to the family about the idea, Matt dives into his alternative plan for the farmhouse."

What to expect from Little People, Big World season 24 episode 9?

This week on Little People, Big World, Chris will tell Zach that he is now in-charge of private tours and will ask him if he is "cool" with it. Previously, the latter was the one handling the tours and after he left the town, Matt stopped giving private tours of his farm.

In a preview, Zach can be seen saying that it was fun when it lasted and that he does not care about it anymore. He will be seen getting shocked with his father trying to sell off the same tours that he used to perform through Chris, who will reveal that he is doing tours just for the experience and meeting new people. Zach will tell Chris that he has nothing against him for taking on the job.

Tori and Zach, who have been married for the past 7 years, will discuss their marital issues. The two have also been having a tough time trying to raise their three kids, including an 8-months-old baby.

What happened on Little People, Big World season 24 episode 8?

TLC's description of the episode read as:

"Parental demands push Zach and Tori to the brink; as Zach removes himself from another pumpkin season, Matt approaches Amy and Chris for help; with the farm sale stalled, Matt considers a daring plan B."

Last week on Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori were worried that amid raising their 3 kids, they are not able to spend time with each other. They also said that their youngest son Josiah did not sleep for more than 20-30 minutes, because of which they were very “sleep deprived.”

Tori and Amy went shopping together. Zach and Tori revealed that they have no interest in being part of the pumpkin season anymore. Matt was concerned about his farm not selling and spoke to Amy and Chris about the same. It was disclosed that Amy also held a share of the farm once, about 32 acres, but sold it to Matt in 2020 for $975,000.

TLC airs fresh episodes of Little People, Big World every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

