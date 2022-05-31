What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 3 air? Zach skips Pumpkin season family event and more

Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 3 will air on TLC on May 31, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see the fun side of Chris as he will be working as a tour guide in the pumpkin season.

Little People, Big World revolves around the life of Matt and Amy Roloff and one of the four kids as they deal with everyday challenges in both personal and social relationships. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Roloffs share their lives as they face the pressure of being little in an average-sized world. They are determined to succeed in a world that isn't always accepting of differences."

All about Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 3

Episode 3 of the show will air on Tuesday and focus on Pumpkin season. The description of the episode, titled Battle Ground, reads:

“Pumpkin season is underway, but with things still tense between Matt and Zach, Zach and Tori skip it to focus on their move and on Jackson, who needs surgery for his bowed legs. Also, Chris gets off to a rocky start as a wagon tour guide.”

After a cold fight with his father, Matt, Zach will no longer work as a tour guide on the Roloff farm for the Pumpkin season. His decision made Matt "sad" and disappointed.

Zach also decided to opt-out due to his son's leg surgery and think about his next move as he and his wife Tori are expecting their third child soon.

Chris chips in and proposes to become a tour guide this season, surprising everyone. Although Matt thinks it is not a good idea, Chris is adamant about working as a guide.

On his first day of the tour, Chris was nervous, and despite going through the "four-page script several times at night before", he made mistakes, leaving Matt a bit worried about Chris' decision to work as a tour guide.

Will Chris be able to ace his new role and make Matt and other members happy will be revealed in episode 3 of the show?

Recap of Little People, Big World Episode 2

In the last week’s episode, the 32-years-old father of two kids broke the national weightlifting record.

Zach competed in the weightlifting task in the Hardcore Barbell Weightlifting Competition and attempted to squat a 385 lbs and three power lifts - bench press, a deadlift, and a back squat.

He performed in front of three judges, who approved the lift with two white lights. He broke the record in the presence of his wife Tori Roloff, daughter Lilah and son Jackson.

After breaking the record, Zack said:

"I was pretty stoked. This is the end of a really long journey of working out and getting to this moment. I was really excited!"

Catch the new episode of Little People, Big World on Tuesday on TLC.

