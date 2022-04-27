What time will Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 16 air? Plot, air date and more explored

Married at First Sight Season 14 is one episode away from the finale, which will be the "Decision Day." The upcoming episode on April 27 is set to focus on the couple’s thoughts and feelings before deciding if to spend the rest of their lives with their spouse.

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show that features strangers getting married first and then getting to know each other. At the end of the show, they make a decision as to whether they want to continue their marriage or go their separate ways.

Season 14 started out with five couples, but now only four remain. They are Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson, Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar, Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.

When will Married at First Sight Episode 16 air?

Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 16 is all set to air on Lifetime on Wednesday, April 27 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also opt to watch it on several TV service providers.

Some of the live streaming services include DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Sling.

The new episode will be available on the network’s website after it premieres on the channel.

Anxiety kicks in before Decision Day

As Decision Day nears, the reality TV stars are feeling anxious. In one of the previews for Episode 16, Michael Morency is seen being stressed about the finale.

He says in the video,

“I’m very nervous going into the Decision Day. Very! Because this is probably the biggest decision I ever made in my life. Not knowing how things are going to unfold, it’s anxiety-inducing.”

Morency’s wife, Jasmine Outar, also shares her thoughts about the “D-Day." She has not developed romantic feelings towards her husband, which may just be a deal-breaker.

She states,

“I definitely feel more connected to him. But feelings have still not come. If I’m not feeling anything, you know, come decision day, it would…it would really be like a no.”

The rest of the couples are also feeling stressed. While Mark Maher wants to make his marriage to Lindsey Georgoulis work, Steve Moy might plan a grand gesture for wife Noi on the final day.

The official synopsis of Married at First Sight Episode 16, titled Are You In, or Are You Out?, reads,

“Almost eight weeks have passed and the four couples prepare for their final decision; the idea of staying married has a nice ring to it for some, while the others turn to their friends and family to help sway their final decisions.”

Viewers are eagerly waiting to learn which couple decides to stay and who plans to part ways. The finale episode will air on May 11 (Wednesday), as per Lifetime’s website.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee