What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 10 air on Lifetime? Trust issues, release date and more

Episode 10 of Married at First Sight Season 15 will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET. In the new episode, couples get together for a celebration and have a good time together, but things soon get ugly between Justin and Alexis.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Moody Monthiversaries, reads:

"As they celebrate their one-month anniversaries, the couples reflect on their progress and set their sights on the road to Decision Day. While some seek to recapture the magic they've lost, others struggle to foster trust."

All about Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 10

The new episode of Married at First Sight will feature couples celebrating their one-month anniversary and having a good time. To show their love for each other, every couple will go out of their way to do something noteworthy for their partners.

Everyone gathers over dinner to talk and share about their marriage experience, but when Alexis is asked about her marriage to Justin, the former chooses not to talk about it at that moment, irking Justin. In the confessional, she says:

"So, I just feel like it would be better to not say anything at all."

Justin is surprised by her reaction and finds it “odd” to hear that Alexis has nothing to say about their marriage. He pesters Alexis to share her views on their marriage, after which, annoyed Alexis says:

“And that’s my biggest point. That you want me to share, and I don’t want to. I feel like it’s just like you’re just two different people, and it scares me. I feel like Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. And will you come back and apologize and you are like, “ you know what, you were right, babe.” It still hurts. And that all I want you to know.”

The confrontation leaves everyone at the table speechless. Things are not rosy for other couples as well. Krysten fears she can snap at any moment because she can't be herself with her husband, Mitch.

Meanwhile, Binh and Morgan again face trust issues after the latter confronts her husband and asks about the "lies" he has been telling "other people" behind her back.

Although Binh denies the claims, Morgan still feels that Binh is deceiving her, and rebuilding trust may be difficult this time. On the other hand, Alexis blames Justin for being unsympathetic towards her recently.

Married at First Sight revolves around the lives of five couples who married each other at first sight. The reality drama showcases their journey as they get to know each other, fall in love, and deal with everyday situations while living together. After eight weeks of staying together, the couple will have to take the final call on the decision day on whether they want to continue as husband and wife or part ways for good.

As per Lifetime, 14 couples from the previous season of Married at First Sight are still happily married with nine kids due to this "groundbreaking" series.

Tune in to Lifetime on Wednesday to watch the new episode of Married at First Sight. Viewers who don't have access to Lifetime can watch the show on Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Sling Orange, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Hulu, or Fubo.

